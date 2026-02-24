3 free agents the Bengals must sign no matter what this offseason

Dre'Mont Jones, EDGE

Dre'Mont Jones has had an interesting career but did just come off a seeason where he played in 18 regular season games. Drafted by the Denver Broncos back in 2019, Jones spend the first four years of his career there before signing with the Seattle Seahawks.

After two OK years with Seattle, Jones signed with the Titans for 2025 and racked up 4.5 sacks, five tackles for loss, and nine quarterback hits for Tennessee in nine games. He was then traded to the Baltimore Ravens and played in another nine regular season games, racking up 2.5 sacks, two tackles for loss, and 15 quarterback hits.

Jones has been a 3-4 defensive end and an outside linebacker, so he does have some schmatic versatility. Jones brings a high-floor to the Bengals defensive line room and is going to give you about five sacks and 15 quarterback hits per season.

That is absolutely something Cincinnati should sign up for across a short-term deal.

Coby Bryant, S

A fourth-round gem by the Seattle Seahawks, Coby Bryant is set to hit the open market after a four-interception, 66-tackle season in 2025. Bryant also added seven passes defended and four tackles for loss.

According to PFF's data, Bryant allowed a stellar 78.4 passer rating when in coverage this year. The Bengals could lose Geno Stone in free agency this year, and it probably isn't likely he returns given the year he had.

Cincinnati can afford to also splurge at safety. The Bengals secondary has seemingly always had good, young talent, but it's never really all come together. Adding a quality veteran like Bryant would give the Bengals a sure-fire solution on the backend of the defense.

When you look at the urgency of the Bengals situation, this team really has to quit messing around and bring in some legitimate help in the free agency market.