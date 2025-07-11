Building an NFL team has to be an incredibly tough task, and these three GMs could be great proof of that.

The NFL is a business, and if a certain business is not performing, jobs are lost, and that's just how things work. Each year, there are, roughly, five head coaching openings across the league, but there are often always GM openings as well.

A General Manager will usually get multiple head coaching hires before they themselves get the axe, and while we are still about two months away from the start of the 2025 NFL Season, it's clear that a few GMs are already on the hot seat and could honestly be fired during the season.

Let's talk about them here.

3 General Managers already on the hot seat approaching the 2025 NFL Season

1. Joe Schoen, New York Giants

Joe Schoen has been a disaster for the New York Giants, and that might be putting it lightly. After what was clearly an outlier of a 2022 season, the G-Men not only extended Daniel Jones, but in the following seasons, let key players like Saquon Barkley and Xavier McKinney leave in free agency.

Jones isn't even on the team anymore, as the Giants had to desperate run to sign Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston. The offensive line still has question marks, and there really isn't much evidence of a long-term plan in place. Joe Schoen did trade up and reach for Jaxson Dart in the 2025 NFL Draft, but with Wilson and Winston in the QB room, the entire unit is a mystery.

If the Giants endure a rocky start, which could be likely with the league's toughest schedule, Joe Schoen and even Brian Daboll could get a call that they've been relieved of their duties. The New York Giants are a total mess, period.

Joe Schoen is on the hot seat.