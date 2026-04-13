3 JJ McCarthy trade destinations that make sense in the 2026 offseason

The Minnesota Vikings have already taken some steps toward potentially moving on from 2024 1st-round pick JJ McCarthy in the 2026 offseason, but would they actually trade him?

There will always be teams out there believing they can get the most out of 1st-round quarterbacks, no matter how poorly they may have played at their first (or second) NFL stop. JJ McCarthy has effectively already had his starting job taken from him with the Vikings bringing in Kyler Murray this offseason in free agency, but they also signed Carson Wentz.

With the QB2 spot even a question mark as far as McCarthy is concerned, the Vikings might look to get him into a different situation as quickly as possible and do right by the player. But what teams make sense to trade for him?

3 JJ McCarthy trade destinations that could make sense in 2026

1. Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams are everybody's favorite default destination for quarterbacks these days, whether we're talking about mock drafts or reclamation projects. But there are some good reasons for that.

The Rams have one of the best coaches in the entire NFL in Sean McVay, whose offense has proven to be extremely favorable for quarterbacks historically. He helped turn Kirk Cousins into a franchise player back in Washington, he got to the Super Bowl with Jared Goff, he won a Super Bowl and has built a contender with Matthew Stafford...

There are other examples like Baker Mayfield coming in for a brief stint and rehabbing his value as well. Simply put -- Sean McVay puts quarterbacks in a position to succeed, and his track record is great.

If JJ McCarthy were to be traded to the Rams (who have a great relationship with Kevin O'Connell, by the way), he'd not only be in a great situation offense/coaching-wise, but he'd be able to reunite with his old Michigan pal Blake Corum.

2. Pittsburgh Steelers

The long-term outlook at the quarterback position for the Pittsburgh Steelers is extremely unclear. Aaron Rodgers is probably going to come back for the 2026 season, but after this year, who knows what the Steelers are going to do?

They'll be at the mercy of wherever they fall in the draft, or stuck in the purgatory that is cycling through veteran retreads. There is no long-term vision right now, which is why taking a shot on McCarthy's upside and getting him in the building with Mike McCarthy could make a lot of sense.

He'd be able to spend a year learning from Aaron Rodgers, getting acclimated to the offense, and really giving the Steelers a reason to not be desperate in next year's draft. It also keeps them flexible there.

3. New York Jets

The New York Jets could look at JJ McCarthy as sort of a retroactive 2024 1st-round pick as opposed to getting a reclamation project. The Jets are in a different position compared to teams like the Rams and Steelers in the fact that they are clearly a rebuilding franchise. They don't have any pressure to make something work with a player like McCarthy, but even with low risk, there is the potential for high reward.

Geno Smith is going to be the Jets' starter this year, but they don't have any long-term prospects at the position. And nobody is certain they're going to get one in the 2026 NFL Draft. McCarthy has just two years left on his rookie contract, but that's enough time for the Jets to get him in their system this year, possibly get him some starts, and maybe even give him a chance to compete for the QB1 gig as early as 2027.

The Jets should be one of the most open-minded teams at QB in the NFL right now, and it just so happens that general manager Darren Mougey did a ton of scouting with that 2024 quarterback class while he was with the Denver Broncos' front office. They did a lot of work on McCarthy that offseason, so he'll have a great report on him.