2026 NFL Mock Draft: Complete three-round mock draft predictions

It's officially time for the 2026 offseason, which promises to be full of fireworks from free agency all the way to the 2026 NFL Draft.

NFL teams have already delivered this offseason with 10 teams making head coaching changes, including some blockbuster franchises having openings like the Ravens and Steelers. It's been a wild offseason already, and we've barely even gotten started.

In this 2026 NFL mock draft, we're going to take a look at not just the top 32 picks overall, but the top 100 picks overall. This year's draft class is not top-heavy, but there is some nice depth overall and some steals to be had on Day 2 and Day 3. And we're going to try to predict all of the top 100 picks in this class by looking at every team's biggest needs, coaching connections to incoming players, pending free agents, and much more.

2026 NFL Mock Draft: Jets reload for the future; WRs fly off the board early

1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

At this point, the Raiders’ offseason is coming into focus quite nicely. After the Super Bowl, they’ll officially be able to name Klint Kubiak as their new head coach. And for Denver Broncos fans, that will be a bitter pill to swallow because Gary Kubiak – Klint’s father – has meant so much to that organization through the years.

And perhaps the next generation can help revive a rival franchise. Kubiak is inheriting a team with one of the best offensive weapons in the league (Brock Bowers), an up-and-coming star at running back in Ashton Jeanty, and now Fernando Mendoza to lead the way.

The biggest offseason questions for the Raiders will soon shift to the offensive and defensive lines, where Maxx Crosby appears to be holding firm in his demand to be traded. We’ll see what happens.

2. New York Jets: Arvell Reese, LB/EDGE, Ohio State

The New York Jets have an opportunity in this draft class to really reset the roster. The problem is that the timing is not great.

This is not a very top-heavy draft class. This is not a draft class that has big-hitters at the premium positions, either. But the clock is ticking for GM Darren Mougey and head coach Aaron Glenn, who are both heading into their second season with the franchise.

Getting a player like Arvell Reese, who could shift to the EDGE full-time if the Jets want that to happen, is nothing to scoff at. There might not be a bunch of elite QB, OT, WR, or EDGE prospects in this class, but Reese will be an immediate weapon.