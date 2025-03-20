3 logical trade destinations for Kirk Cousins in the 2025 NFL Season

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are another team that has totally botched their QB situation in recent years, recently trotting out players like Kenny Pickett, Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph, Justin Fields, and Russell Wilson. To the surprise of no one, none of them were long-term answers.

Pittsburgh needs to get with the modern times with their QB situation. This team is still stuck in 2008 - they spend a ton of money on defense and do not invest enough into the QB position. While there isn't a viable path for them to find a long-term QB option this offseason, they could pursue Kirk Cousins in a trade.

The Steelers might benefit from making a substantive push to acquire a franchise QB prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft, as their options this offseason are limited. Cousins would be able to throw to guys like George Pickens and DK Metcalf, and the Steelers offensive line is competent enough.

For the billionth year in a row, the Pittsburgh Steelers may have another new starting QB for Week 1.

Cleveland Browns

Kirk Cousins and Kevin Stefanski were both with the Minnesota Vikings at one point, so there is an obvious connect present. The Browns, as we know, swung a huge trade for Deshaun Watson years ago, and it blew up in their faces. At this point, it might not be likely that Watson even suits up for another NFL team.

He tore his Achilles for a second time and is likely out for the entirety of the 2025 NFL Season. With the Browns picking second overall, they might not be able to land QB Cam Ward, the best quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft class.

Cleveland's plan of action might be to then take the best player available and perhaps acquire Kirk Cousins in a trade. It could at least make them competent for a season under center, and it would buy the front office some time to figure out a long-term QB solution.

Kirk Cousins is not a sexy option anymore, and neither are the teams still searching for competent QB play.