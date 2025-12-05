3 logical trade destinations for Kyler Murray following forgettable 2025 season

New York Jets

The New York Jets are another team that is desperate for just competent QB play. The team signed Justin Fields this offseason, and he ended up only being the second-best QB on the roster, as Tyrod Taylor could have filled in just fine in 2025.

Anyway, the Jets should totally reset the QB room in 2026, and with the extra NFL Draft capital they have from the major Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams trades, parting with a pick or two for Kyler Murray could not hurt.

The AFC East is not a bad division, but it's not a great one, and the Jets could deploy Murray as the starter for a few seasons why GM Darren Mougey beefs up the roster with all that extra draft capital he has. Perhaps more than any other team, the Jets would be the most desperate for average play at the position.

With the Jets also being a run-heavy team, this could play into Murray's strengths. Mougey could swing this trade and still have an eye on the future. With all those first-round picks he now has, taking a QB high in the 2026 or 2027 NFL Draft should be on the table.

Minnesota Vikings

We haven't really talked about Kyler Murray's contract - it's tradeable, and there really should be no issue there. One team that could be the most desperate of all is the Minnesota Vikings, as they seemed to make every misstep possible at the QB position.

First-round pick JJ McCarthy has been hurt a lot and has also simply been horrendous. You get the sense that the Vikings may have a playoff mandate in 2026, so GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah might have to turn the aggression up a notch to find something of note at QB.

While Kyler Murray might be an over-the-top swing, he'd land in a largely decent situation and would have some great weapons to use, so this fit could make sense.

Where should Kyler Murray be traded?