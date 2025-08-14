3 logical trade destinations for Tyreek Hill in the 2025 NFL Season

The Miami Dolphins will probably trade Tyreek Hill at some point, but which teams make the most sense? It's pretty safe to say at this point that the Dolphins are dysfunctional and are probably going to blow things up in the 2025 NFL Season.

From top to bottom, Miami is a ticking time bomb. Well, a few years ago, they swung a trade for Tyreek Hill, and Hill appears to be one of the more vocally disgruntled players in the NFL, and you figure that GM Chris Grier has to make the tough decision to trade him at some point.

Well, which teams make the most sense? We outlined those three clubs right here.

3 logical trade destinations for Dolphins' WR Tyreek Hill in 2025

Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals are honestly building something pretty sustainable right now. This team had to improve their defensive line this past offseason to take that next step, and that's exactly what GM Monti Ossenfort did. On paper, this team really doesn't have a major weakness. However. there could be room for a burner like Tyreek Hill to pair up with Marvin Harrison Jr and the rest of the talent Arizona boasts on offense. Furthermore, if Rams' QB Matthew Stafford is needing to miss and extended period of time with his back injury, the Cardinals could strike with a major move.

Green Bay Packers

Another team that makes sense is the Green Bay Packers. They've got a ton of young wide receivers in their room, but it's banged up at the moment. If the Dolphins do trade Hill, they'd surely want a young playmaker or two back in the deal, and they'd also probably want to send him out of the conference as well. When you consider the package Green Bay could offer and the need the Packers have for a no. 1 player, the trade makes sense.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Doesn't it feel like the Pittsburgh Steelers have another major move up their sleeves? This team has traded for and signed a ton of big-name players this offseason, but some of them likely won't work out. If nothing else, though, Omar Khan is at least trying, and making a big-time trade for a WR to complement DK Metcalf would make sense. The Steelers don't really have a consistent WR outside of Metcalf, but Tyreek Hill could fill that void for a year or two. It would be an irresponsible move, but that checks out for the franchise.