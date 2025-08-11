NFL Power Rankings: Risers and fallers after Week 1 preseason action in 2025

With the first week of preseason in the books, let's power rank the NFL as we now turn to Week 2 action. The results from preseason action are never typically a good indicator of how good or bad a team will be.

There are a ton of different ways teams go about deploying players for the preseason, as some teams, like the Kansas City Chiefs, will play their starters, but other teams don't really agree with doing that.

Well, we've got the first week of preseason in the books. Let's unveil our latest NFL power rankings.

NFL Power Rankings after preseason Week 1

32. New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints could end up being the first winless team in the 17-game era, and I truly mean that. This team could win 19 preseason games in a row before the 2025 NFL Season and I would still probably rank them last in the NFL.

31. Tennessee Titans

A blowout loss in the preseason is probably what the Tennessee Titans are going to have to get used to. They are 31st in our power rankings, as they have a long rebuild ahead of them.

30. Cleveland Browns

Shedeur Sanders played well in his NFL debut, so that is definitely worth something, but it's going to be a long season for the Cleveland Browns in 2025.

29. Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts are going to struggle at the QB position in 2025, and all of the athleticism in the world is not going to help Anthony Richardson develop into a franchise QB. Both Richardson and Daniel Jones are probably getting multiple starts this year.

28. Carolina Panthers

Losing to Shedeur Sanders and the Cleveland Browns really is not a good look, Carolina...

27. Jacksonville Jaguars

I do believe the Jacksonville Jaguars could be quite fun on offense in the 2025 NFL Season. They've got an offensive whiz of a head coach in Liam Coen and a hyper-athletic player in Travis Hunter as well.

26. New York Giants

Jaxson Dart was another rookie QB who looked quite solid in his NFL debut, so it might only be a matter of time before... you know what, never mind. I won't say a word.

25. New York Jets

The New York Jets had a pretty outstanding first preseason game against the Green Bay Packers, but their QB room is going to bring them down in 2025.