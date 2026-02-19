3 Maxx Crosby trade ideas that would be too good for Raiders to say no

If your favorite NFL team wants to trade for Las Vegas Raiders star pass rusher Maxx Crosby, it's going to take a blockbuster deal they can't refuse.

Luckily, the Raiders have been in this position before (Khalil Mack, 2018), and there is even more recent precedent (Micah Parsons, 2025) for a deal like this to go down. And there are simply some deals the Raiders wouldn't be able to say "no" to, as they look to rebuild under new head coach Klint Kubiak in 2026 and look toward the future.

Crosby is 28 years old and will be 29 in August. The Raiders could capitalize on his value with such significant demand around the league and look like geniuses down the line. But what kinds of trade offers would they actually accept? The baseline for a deal like this, regardless of Crosby's age, would be last year's Micah Parsons trade involving two first-round picks and a starting player.

3 Maxx Crosby trade ideas that would be too good for the Raiders to pass on

1. Maxx Crosby to the Seattle Seahawks

Raiders get:

2026 1st-round pick

2027 1st-round pick

EDGE Uchenna Nwosu

Seahawks get:

EDGE Maxx Crosby

This is almost a pound-for-pound remake of the Cowboys-Packers trade that sent Micah Parsons to Green Bay, with two first-round picks plus a starter coming back to Dallas. The Packers gave the Cowboys Kenny Clark in that trade, and Clark is probably a better overall player than Uchenna Nwosu (even though they play different positions), but they're both veterans with decently high floors.

Nwosu had 7 sacks this past season and is still just 29 years old. He'd be a solid player for the Raiders to have for the interim while getting the additional NFL Draft darts to build for the future.

2. Maxx Crosby to the Philadelphia Eagles

Raiders get:

2026 1st-round pick

2027 1st-round pick

EDGE Nolan Smith

This trade would involve a little bit more risk for the Raiders, but we're talking about Vegas, here.

Nolan Smith was a 1st-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Georgia, and while we've seen flashes of his potential, there's also a reason why the Eagles traded for Jaelan Phillips last year, and why they were in on the Micah Parsons trade sweepstakes.

The Raiders could view Smith as a worthwhile reclamation project and potential value pickup alongside two first-round picks, which would be the centerpiece of the deal anyway.

3. Maxx Crosby to the Detroit Lions

Raiders get:

2026 1st-round pick

2027 1st-round pick

2027 3rd-round pick

Lions get:

EDGE Maxx Crosby

There would be some delayed gratification for the Raiders here, but the 2027 NFL Draft class is looking like it will be special and worth the wait.

The Lions don't really have the type of player that would appeal to the Raiders more than a future Day 2 pick in a trade like this, at least not without robbing Paul to pay Peter, if you catch my drift. The Lions are in a contending window, and desperately need another pass rush presence to pair with Aidan Hutchinson.

A move like this would reflect that desperation and bring Crosby back to his Michigan roots.