3 mega NFL trades we want to see go down during 2025 training camp

Training camps across the NFL will soon get underway. Let's concoct a few mega trades we'd like to see go down during camp.

There is always room in the NFL for one more major trade, so why not during training camp? As we approach late-July and get into August, rosters will be finalized and perhaps another small wave of free agency will go down as well.

But what we might want the most are a few major, groundbreaking trades that just shakeup the NFL. Let's craft three of them here.

These 3 trades during training camp would be wild!

Trey Hendrickson to the Indianapolis Colts

Trey Hendrickson would get to reunite with his former defensive coordinator in Lou Anarumo in what could be a great situation for the player. The Bengals are obviously being a bit cheap here and don't want to pay Hendrickson what he wants, or they would have. Furthermore, we did see Colts GM Chris Ballard finally take a more aggressive approach in free agency this year in an effort to build a contender, so perhaps he's got one more move up his sleeve?

Jauan Jennings to the Pittsburgh Steelers

Jauan Jennings clearly wants another contract from the San Francisco 49ers or wants a trade, and with the Pittsburgh Steelers still needing a WR2, why not pull off another major deal? This team traded for DK Metcalf earlier this offseason and also signed Aaron Rodgers, so they are absolutely in a position to continue being aggressive if the right trade popped up. Steelers GM Omar Khan is clearly feeling some type of pressure, so perhaps one more major move is in the works.

Kirk Cousins to the Cleveland Browns

Kirk Cousins could reunite with Kevin Stefanski, as both spend time with the Minnesota Vikings. Cousins is now in a position to be the backup QB on the Atlanta Falcons, as the team benched the veteran QB for then-rookie Michael Penix Jr near the end of the 2024 NFL Season. It's surely an awkward situation for the Falcons, but perhaps the Browns see a small chance at winning in 2025 with Kirk Cousins in the picture.

It would force Cleveland to probably trade away Joe Flacco or Kenny Pickett and then cut the other, but if the front office does see a legitimate shot at winning some games in 2025, a trade for Kirk Cousins should be on the table. There could also be reason to believe that another year removed from his torn Achilles could yield more efficient on-field results.