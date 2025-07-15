5 Ideal landing spots for Amari Cooper in the 2025 NFL Season

Amari Cooper is still an unsigned free agent deep into the offseason, which is a surprise given his proven resume. After a quiet and disappointing 2024 campaign for both the Browns and the Bills, where he failed to make a major impact, his market has cooled drastically.

But still, Cooper remains an intriguing free agent option due to his valuable route running nuance and veteran experience. Several playoff hopefuls could still use a reliable WR2, and Cooper might be the perfect late addition.

New York Jets

The New York Jets could be a solid destination for Cooper. They just extended star wideout Garrett Wilson, however outside of Wilson, the offense seriously lacks weapons on the outside. Next to Wilson the Jets have Josh Reynolds and Allen Lazard, who at this stage of their career are likely best used as WR3’s. With a new quarterback in Justin Fields, the Jets would be wise to add more proven weaponry on the outside.

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are another team that makes a lot of sense. With DK Metcalf now in the mix, the Steelers have a physical WR1 who can win downfield. What the team is missing is a consistent route technician, preferably someone who can work underneath and find soft spots in zone coverage. Cooper fits the mold nicely and would ease the burden on Metcalf. One potential concern with this move is Cooper’s age (31), which could add to an already veteran-heavy Steelers roster.

San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers could be an underrated spot for Cooper to go to. The 49ers wide receiver corps has a ton of questions surrounding it. Brandon Aiyuk is consistently in trade rumors, and with his injury sustained in 2024, there are more questions than what the 49ers would like for their WR1. Jauan Jennings is currently seeking a long term extension, and if a deal cannot be agreed upon, then Jennings will likely ask for a trade. With these questions, Cooper could serve as a safety blanket for a group that has a ton of questions. Cooper might not see the target volume he’s used to, but if he is willing to take on a smaller role, then this could make for an interesting landing spot.

Las Vegas Raiders

A Las Vegas Raiders reunion could be another possibility. The team is clearly heading in a younger direction, however, the Raiders are also looking to be competitive as soon as possible with Geno Smith. Adding Cooper would give the Raiders a possible WR2 next to Jakobi Meyers, while also giving another vet for Jack Bech to learn from. Not to mention, a reunion between Cooper and the Raiders could make for a compelling storyline, as well as potentially serving as the final stop in his NFL career.

Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals could be a sneaky landing spot for Amari Cooper. The Cardinals are not necessarily in desperate need for a wide receiver, especially after drafting Marvin Harrison Jr in last year's draft. However, this wide receiver group in general is pretty unproven. Greg Dortch only had 342 receiving yards in 2024, and Michael Wilson only had 548. Cooper could add a veteran wideout who can help give this room some experience, while also giving Kyler a reliable weapon to throw to.