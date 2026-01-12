3 most likely Super Bowl LX matchups approaching the Divisional Round

There were some shocking finishes in the Wild Card Round, and there is still one more game to go, as the Houston Texans are in Pittsburgh to face the Steelers in the final game of the first round here in 2025. The winner of that game will head to New England to face the Patriots in the Divisional Round.

The other AFC Divisional matchup might honestly be the future Super Bowl representative, as the Denver Broncos host the Buffalo Bills. With the Patriots, Texans, and Steelers likely being 'less' of a Super Bowl contender than Denver and Buffalo, the winner of that game could go on to advance to Super Bowl LX.

The NFC sees the LA Rams traveling to visit the Chicago Bears, and the San Francisco 49ers in Seattle to face the Seahawks. Those games could end up going as we think they will, with the Rams and Seahawks meeting in the NFC Championship Game. Let's predict the three most likely Super Bowl matchups ahead of the Divisional Round.

3 most likely Super Bowl matchups ahead of the NFL Divisional Round

Seattle Seahawks vs. Denver Broncos

Right now, it would not be a shock to see the two no. 1 seeds advancing to the Super Bowl, as both Seattle and Denver not only have top-3 defense, but they also sport the two best home-field advantages in the entire NFL. Both teams are also coming off a ton of rest and simply have to take care of business at home.

This would be a rematch of Super Bowl 48, where the Legion of Boom Seahawks blew out the best scoring offense in NFL history in the 2013 Denver Broncos, led by then-MVP Peyton Manning. This could be the most competitive matchup of the remaining possibilities. Denver and Seattle are in a position to make the Super Bowl more than the remaining teams.