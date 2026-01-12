NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every NFL team after Wild Card round mayhem

To say that Wild Card weekend delivered for the NFL in terms of the drama and theatrics would be the understatement of the season. It was truly a treat to experience and a Wild Card round for the ages.

Now, there are another handful of teams moving on to the offseason. We officially said goodbye to the reigning Super Bowl champion Eagles and a handful of others, with the stage nearly set for the Divisional round.

As we reflect on the season that was while also looking ahead, where do each of these teams rank? After a crazy weekend of football during the Wild Card round of the playoffs, as well as the NFL head coach carousel spinning out of control, we're going to do our best to rank all 32 teams once again.

NFL Power Rankings: Biggest risers and fallers after Wild Card Round madness

32. New York Jets

The New York Jets have to be excited about the amount of capital they have at their disposal in the 2026 NFL Draft, but the roster took an obvious hit at the trade deadline with the losses of Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams. General manager Darren Mougey doesn’t have a quarterback, and we’ll see what other fallout there might be with a long-term rebuild ahead.

But there are at least assets to build.

31. Arizona Cardinals

Nobody should be under any illusion that the Arizona Cardinals are in great shape heading into the offseason, nor are they a really exciting destination for prospective head coaches. Kyler Murray’s health is a question mark, and so is his future with the team after everyone signed off on him effectively being benched for Jacoby Brissett.

This roster has some pieces, but especially in that division, they’re going to need to hit a lot of doubles and homers with offseason acquisitions to get back into contention anytime soon.

30. Cleveland Browns

The Browns are once again looking for a head coach. They are once again facing an offseason with major question marks at the quarterback position. And this time around, the offensive line is also a major work in progress. At this point, Myles Garrett feels ageless, but he’s also not getting any younger.

This team doesn’t just need a culture-changer; They need a curse-breaker.

29. Las Vegas Raiders

Like a number of teams near the bottom of this set of NFL Power Rankings, the Las Vegas Raiders need a new head coach. The Pete Carroll experiment was a total failure. On top of that, the acquisition of Geno Smith cost them solid draft capital and a bunch of money. It was all a waste.

If the Raiders are forced to trade Maxx Crosby this offseason, it will derail anything else that happens for this team. Even if they are poised to add Heisman-winning QB Fernando Mendoza with the #1 overall pick.