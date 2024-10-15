3 most surprisingly good teams approaching Week 7 in the 2024 NFL Season
There have been some unexpectedly good teams thus far in the 2024 season. Let's look at the three most surprising. A few teams have already been rapidly approaching that "breakout team" tier that we usually see.
Last year, it was the Houston Texans, and in 2022, it was the New York Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars. A few teams might be heading toward this honor in 2024. There is still a long way to go, definitely, but these three teams have been surprisingly good as we enter Week 7.
3 most surprisingly good teams approaching Week 7 in the 2024 NFL Season
Minnesota Vikings (5-0)
The Minnesota Sam Darnolds are 5-0, and Darnold himself has 11 touchdown passes through five games and is playing at an MVP level. I can't help but wonder what the Minnesota Vikings do next offseason if Darnold is able to put a full season of great play together.
I mean, if they win, let's say, 13 games and make the Divisional Round, do they really let Darnold walk in free agency? It'll be an interesting situation to follow, but them being 5-0 has given them a near-100% chance to make the postseason if you ask me.
The coaching staff is proving to be among the best in the NFL, and it's just wild to think that Sam Darnold has quarterbacked a 5-0 team as we approach Week 7.
Washington Commanders (4-2)
How about the Washington Commanders? Rookie QB Jayden Daniels looks like he's already arrived, and with a rookie QB, new head coach, and a plethora of new players, the once-lowly Commanders are now 4-2 and in first place in the NFC East, a division that they should win this season.
Jayden Daniels is playing out of his mind and the defense is beginning to come together as well. I know I've been guilty of predicting the Commanders to win only a handful of games this year, so it seems like I was totally wrong on this team.
Head coach Dan Quinn is now in his second stop as a head coach in the NFL, so that's also probably helped things, but offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury is also understanding the right way to develop Jayden Daniels.
Denver Broncos (3-3)
Be honest, you did not expect the Denver Broncos to be 3-3 thus far, did you? I saw so many different predictions out there that pegged the Broncos as a three-win team for the entire year. As of now, this team has a top-3 defense and a legitimate shot to get to 5-3 with wins over the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers.
Denver has a very solid coaching staff and rookie QB who is playing like a rookie QB, but they've found a way to split their first six games in dramatic fashion. Denver may not yet be a playoff team, but be honest with yourself here and acknowledge that they're better than originally thought.