A few NFC teams that made the postseason in 2024 could end up missing the playoffs in the 2025 NFL Season.

There are some obvious candidates to regress in 2025 for varying reasons, and the NFC may also have some teams ready to explode and put the NFL on notice. It'll truly be interesting to see how this all shakes out in 2025.

The NFC itself does seem to be getting better and deeper, so it could be a total bloodbath this year. Let's check out three NFC playoff teams from 2024 that could totally miss the playoffs in 2025.

3 NFC playoff teams who will disappoint and miss the postseason in 2025

My argument here is simple; JJ McCarthy is essentially a rookie QB, and there is just no guarantee that he's going to put something notable together. Just because Bo Nix and Jayden Daniels played well in their first year as a starter, doesn't mean McCarthy will, period. The Vikings might endure rookie growing pains from McCarthy and miss the playoffs entirely.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are a 'good not great' team with a 'good not great' roster and... a 'good not great' QB in Baker Mayfield. At some point, things have to go south for a year, right? I would even lump head coach Todd Bowles into this 'good not great' category. With two other teams in the Falcons and Panthers having young QBs set to ascend in 2025, the Bucs may find themselves in a regression year and on the outside looking in with the NFC playoff picture.

Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers are another team I would put in the good not great category, and are we sure this team did enough to elevate themselves to become a legitimate contender? It truly would not shock me if this team ended up being worse than the upstart Chicago Bears, who have a better roster and might have a better QB.

Jordan Love really needs to take a massive leap to keep Green Bay where they are in the NFC hierarchy, but is that something he's capable of? The Packers have won 20 regular season games over the past two seasons, but they have not been dominant and could regress in 2025.