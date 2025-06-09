Full 2025 NFL season predictions, records, playoffs, and Super Bowl winner

The 2025 NFL Season is quickly approaching, so let's roll out a full prediction including records, playoffs, and a Super Bowl winner.

At this point in time, no NFL team is truly going to be able to make a significant change on their roster that greatly alters the course of their season. Sure, injuries are going to happen, but in terms of adding talent, teams are about done in that department.

The summer months should surely fly by, as the beginning of September does bring the regular season. As we kickoff minicamps and then training camps later on, let's roll out our full season predictions including records, playoffs, and the Super Bowl winner!

Full 2025 NFL Season Predictions including records, playoffs, and the Super Bowl winner

AFC North

Baltimore Ravens: 13-4

The Baltimore Ravens have the best roster and best QB in the AFC North. Unless something goes majorly wrong, this team is going to runaway with the title yet again.

Cincinnati Bengals: 10-7

A hopefully-improved defense would be enough for the Cincinnati Bengals finally win enough games to get back into the playoffs in 2025.

Pittsburgh Steelers: 9-8

Aaron Rodgers might not make enough of a difference for the Pittsburgh Steelers to do anything of note in 2025. Pittsburgh goes 9-8.

Cleveland Browns: 4-13

Perhaps the worst team in the NFL for 2025, the Cleveland Browns are a dysfunctional mess and aren't going to win many games in 2025.

AFC South

Houston Texans: 11-6

Improving by one win, the Houston Texans seem a more stable offensive line and are able to finish 11-6 and win the AFC South for the third year in a row.

Jacksonville Jaguars: 8-9

The AFC South is quite weak, so the Jacksonville Jaguars do have an avenue to finish second and perhaps flirt with a winning record.

Tennessee Titans: 6-11

Winning six games with a rookie QB in Cam Ward could set the stage for a huge breakout season for the Tennessee Titans in 2025.

Indianapolis Colts: 5-12

The Indianapolis Colts will bottom-out this year thanks to a shaky QB room and finish with just five wins.

AFC East

Buffalo Bills: 13-4

With a cake-walk schedule, the Buffalo Bills are going to again dominate and will win the AFC East for the 129th year in a row.

New England Patriots: 9-8

The second-best team in the division is the New England Patriots, and they are absolutely going to shock people in 2025.

New York Jets: 8-9

I have been low on the New York Jets, but the roster is quite good, and Aaron Glenn's coaching style could be enough to help the Jets scrape together eight wins in 2025.

Miami Dolphins: 6-11

A shaky roster and average QB isn't going to be enough for the Miami Dolphins to do much in 2025.

AFC West

Denver Broncos: 12-5

Perhaps a hugely bold prediction, the Denver Broncos were better than their 10-7 record indicated in 2024, so don't be surprised if they win the AFC West.

Kansas City Chiefs: 12-5

There is just no chance that the Chiefs again win all of their one-score games in 2025, right?

Los Angeles Chargers: 10-7

A so-so offseason for the LA Chargers might not help them grow in 2025. They finish 10-7 in our predictions.

Las Vegas Raiders: 5-12

Acquiring Geno Smith and hiring Pete Carroll was not enough when the NFC was weaker, so I have no idea why it would be enough in the loaded AFC.

NFC North

Detroit Lions: 12-5

The Detroit Lions have a loaded roster and could simply ride their insane talent to another division title.

Green Bay Packers: 11-6

Again going 11-6, the Green Bay Packers still fail to take that next step into contention in our predictions.

Chicago Bears: 8-9

This would be a very encouraging first year for Ben Johnson. The Bears have a great roster, but things might just take a little bit of time.

Minnesota Vikings: 6-11

I am not buying the JJ McCarthy era right off the bat - sure, he could play well, but he's also going to take his lumps, and the Vikings did seem to want Sam Darnold or Daniel Jones back.

NFC South

Atlanta Falcons: 10-7

One of my surprise teams in 2025, the Atlanta Falcons have the best roster in the division and could flirt with double-digit wins.

Carolina Panthers: 9-8

Yet another team I believe could make some noise, the Carolina Panthers finally see Bryce Young put it (mostly) together in an encouraging season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 4-13

This might be a bit too bold, but could we see things fall apart and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers bottoming-out in 2025?

New Orleans Saints: 2-15

Unquestionably one of the three-worst teams in the NFL, the New Orleans Saints have virtually nothing going for them in 2025.

NFC East

Washington Commanders: 12-5

I love the Washington Commanders to win the NFC East and snatch it away from the Eagles in 2025.

Philadelphia Eagles: 11-6

Still a very good team, I am predicting a slight Super Bowl hangover for the champs. They have again needed to hire a new offensive coordinator.

Dallas Cowboys: 6-11

This could be an OK first year for Brian Schottenheimer, but to be fair, the Cowboys roster just isn't all that great.

New York Giants: 5-12

This honestly may be too many wins for the New York Giants, as they have the hardest schedule in the NFL.

NFC West

Los Angeles Rams: 12-5

Finishing the 2024 season 9-3, the LA Rams are going to avoid the injury bug that plagued them in the beginning of 2024 and will put a much more consistent year on the field in 2025.

Arizona Cardinals: 10-7

Improving the defensive line in a huge way this offseason, the Arizona Cardinals have the formula in place to win 10 games and secure a Wild Card playoff spot.

San Francisco 49ers: 8-9

Even with the easiest schedule in the NFL, the San Francisco 49ers could struggle to get out of their own way in 2025.

Seattle Seahawks: 5-12

What were the Seattle Seahawks trying to do this offseason? This team seems to have gotten noticeably worse, but Sam Darnold may be a better QB option than Geno Smith.