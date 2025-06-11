A few head coaches across the NFL may already be on the hot seat as the 2025 season approaches, but who?

There was a good bit of turnover among the head coaches this cycle, and when you look across the league, there actually aren't many coaches who are truly on the hot seat, but there are some. The head coach is one of the first people to be scapegoated when a team isn't doing well, and that's just how it works in this league.

As the summer months hit and we get closer to the start of the 2025 NFL Season, which coaches are on the hot seat the most?

3 NFL head coaches already on the hot seat for the 2025 season

Brian Daboll, New York Giants

Brian Daboll has not been a good head coach outside of an outlier season back in 2022. Now yes, the Giants roster is quite bad, and that really isn't his fault, but it's not like the Giants are putting a competent product on the field. In fact, I would not be shocked if the Giants had to make the playoffs this year if Daboll wanted to keep his job, but with no clear QB solution and another bad offensive line, the kitchen could get quite hot for the head coach.

Mike McDaniel, Miami Dolphins

Mike McDaniel won nine games in his first year as the Miami Dolphins head coach, and won 11 games the following season, but the Dolphins regressed in 2024, winning just eight, and while he hasn't been a bad head coach by any means, you get the sense that the Dolphins just aren't going to win anything of substance with McDaniel as their head coach. Miami cripples when the weather gets cold, and the roster itself just isn't that great. A slow start for the Phins in the 2025 NFL Season could put Mike McDaniel out of a job.

Kevin Stefanski, Cleveland Browns

Kevin Stefanski is a good head coach, but no one could have seen the Deshaun Watson trade go the way it did. Stefanski and Andrew Berry did have quite the roster for a brief period of time, but the Watson trade could end up putting both of them out of jobs at some point, and with the Browns not having a clear franchise QB in the building, you have to wonder if ownership will eventually just want to blow this thing up and start fresh.

Some Browns fans might be tired of Kevin Stefanski as their head coach, but he's honestly one of the best things they have. However, he's got to be on the hot seat, right?