There are a few QBs who are under a mountain of pressure approaching the 2025 NFL Season. Let's look at three of them here.

The most important position in all of sports is also the one position under the most pressure as well. When a team does well, everyone loves the QB, but when they aren't doing well, the signal-caller is often the one that comes under the most heat.

A ton of quarterbacks have to perform this year or else things could get sticky, but it's truly now or never for these three heading into the 2025 NFL Season.

It's now or never for these quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Season

Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins really have to sustain something in the 2025 season. When Tua Tagovailoa is on the field and healthy, the Dolphins are actually quite good, but if this is another year where their starting QB just can't stay in the lineup, it would be a shock if the Dolphins didn't blow things up. Now yes, Tagovailoa might not be good enough to lead the Dolphins on a deep playoff run, but there is a blueprint in place with this QB. The health is the biggest thing here.

Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts

Already hurt, Anthony Richardson needs to find a way to win this starting job for the Colts and run with it, but that does not feel likely. The Colts over-drafted Richardson in 2023, as he was a bad college QB and is an even worse pro. This injury puts Daniel Jones as the clear favorite to win the starting job, and it's not like Jones is any better. If it's a year that we think it'll be for the third-year QB from Florida, the team is surely going to move on after the season.

Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers

This one is pretty obvious, as it feels like Aaron Rodgers is playing just one more season in the NFL. He just signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, so you figure that both Rodgers and the team are all-in for the 2025 NFL Season. Rodgers didn't play horribly in 2024, but he wasn't great, either, and the Steelers continue to slide down this slippery slope of trying to make it work with washed-up veterans. if Rodgers and the Steelers can't make the most of this year, Rodgers is surely going to be done.