3 NFL players who could get traded for a first-round pick after 2025 season

Drake London, WR, Atlanta Falcons

Drake London is in his fourth year with the Atlanta Falcons and has averaged 65.3 yards per game across his career, but is averaging a career-high 90 yards per game here in the 2025 NFL Season.

The main issue with the Atlanta Falcons is that they do not have a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, and with there being a chance that GM Terry Fontenot is not brought back, the new regime would want to get back into the first round.

Well, someone who could help them do that is London, who is still in his age-24 season and who is a legitimate WR1 in this league. There have also been some major WR trades in recent NFL history, so a move like this for a great player would not at all be unprecedented.

With NFL defenses trying to take away the big play, getting a big play on offense could really help that. London had a career-high 1,271 yards and nine touchdowns in the 2024 NFL Season and had missed just one game in his career before 2025.

Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins

Recently turning 27 years old, it seemed like there was a shot that Jaylen Waddle was going to get moved at the NFL Trade Deadline earlier this year, but it did not happen Waddle has 812 yards and six touchdowns through 13 games this year and has averaged 1,120 yards per 17-game season across his five-year career.

He's on pace to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark for the fourth time in his five years in the NFL and still has a bit of youth on his side. Waddle is a speedster who can take the top off defenses and would fit well on a team like the Denver Broncos, who do not have a WR nearly as good as Waddle.

Both London and Waddle could likely be had for first-round picks, but a trade for Maxx Crosby could cost a first-round pick plus other NFL Draft capital.