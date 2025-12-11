NFL Power Rankings, Week 15: Updated NFC rankings approaching TNF

The NFC has really been a fun conference to follow this year, and it's had some unexpected results thus far. The two clubs that represented the NFC in the conference championship game have both regressed big-time, and other teams like the Chicago Bears have broken out in a big way.

We're now approaching the time of the season where playoff-clinching scenarios are developing. The Los Angeles Rams, for example, can clinch a playoff spot in Week 15. In the coming weeks, the playoff picture is going to take shape, and across the league, we could be in for an incredibly competitive postseason.

Let's power rank the NFC ahead of Week 15.

Updated NFC Power Rankings approaching TNF in Week 15

16. Washington Commanders

It's hard to believe how far the Washington Commanders have fallen, but a bad, old roster that can't stay healthy has regressed this team big-time. Jayden Daniels has been in and out of the lineup this year, and this is simply one of those seasons that the entire franchise has to put behind them.

15. New York Giants

The New York Giants might have someone special in Jaxson Dart, but he's been hurt multiple times this year and will need to learn how to better take care of himself, which should be very possible with better coaching. I am not sure much of anyone in the front office survives beyond 2025, and we already saw Brian Daboll be shown the door. This is both a season to forget and a season that could be the beginning of something notable.

14. New Orleans Saints

Tyler Shough is... good?

The second-round rookie has played quite well, and it seems like the New Orleans Saints will not have to take a QB in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft with how solidly Shough has played this year.

13. Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals were once 2-0 but have since bottomed out. There is a chance that a new coaching staff is brought in, as nothing is working for this team, and this comes after 2023 and 2024 seasons where the franchise did show notable improvement.