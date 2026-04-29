3 NFL teams that should swoop in on AJ Brown trade and undercut Patriots

It feels like a foregone conclusion that the Philadelphia Eagles will eventually send wide receiver AJ Brown to reunite with Mike Vrabel on the New England Patriots. Those dots have been connected for quite some time, and it makes a ton of sense, but who's to say someone else won't undercut the Patriots and seal the deal for Brown?

There is no rule that says the Eagles can't take a better offer from another team, especially with another month for teams to let the results of free agency and the NFL Draft marinate. The price for Brown's services seems to be set at a 1st-round value, and Adam Schefter has reported that it may even be a 2028 1st-round pick going back to the Eagles.

With the possibility still out there for anyone to trade for him, which teams should make their move over the next month?

3 NFL teams that should try to ruin Patriots' plan and trade for Eagles WR AJ Brown

1. Los Angeles Rams

The Rams had already made some significant progress toward making a deal for AJ Brown before reportedly backing out of those discussions. Even though the most recent reports indicate that the Rams are out on the Brown sweepstakes, perhaps the results of the 2026 NFL Draft will cause them to shift gears once again.

The Rams spent a 1st-round pick on Ty Simpson, a move that has been heavily criticized and scrutinized ever since it was made. They decided to forsake another offensive weapon for Matthew Stafford, and it just didn't seem like Sean McVay and Les Snead were on the same page about that.

This is a team that has never been shy about trading picks for players, and they've already traded a 1st-rounder for Trent McDuffie this offseason. Getting AJ Brown could make this Rams' offense absolutely unfair.

2. Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs were rumored to be interested in potentially adding a receiver as early as the 9th overall pick in this year's draft, but they had far too many needs to address defensively.

Kansas City's offensive weaponry is currently a work in progress bordering on just flat-out not being good. They have been in the market for top receivers for a reason, and AJ Brown for a 2028 first-round pick could be the move that puts this team firmly back on the map for the 2026 season.

Brown would be head and shoulders above anything the Chiefs have at receiver right now, and frankly could unlock the potential of the other guys in that arsenal of weapons. The Chiefs should be open to any and all options to upgrade the supporting cast around Patrick Mahomes at this point, and Brown would be a major one.

3. Baltimore Ravens

Earlier this offseason, the Baltimore Ravens completed a trade for Raiders star pass rusher Maxx Crosby. It was the first time in the franchise's history that the Ravens had traded a 1st-round pick to acquire a player.

That trade was rescinded by the Ravens, so they're still on the hunt for the right player to be the first in franchise history to trade that kind of capital for. The Ravens drafted two receivers in Elijah Sarratt and Ja'Kobi Lane, but they still need additional help at the position.

AJ Brown would be an incredible pickup for Baltimore's offense with the way he's a threat to every level of the field. Having Brown would give the Ravens a ridiculous set of offensive skill players with Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, Mark Andrews, and Derrick Henry.