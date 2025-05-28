There could be a few division winners from the 2024 NFL Season who could be on thin ice approaching the 2025 season.

With the amount of parity present in the NFL, division winners change all the time, honestly. And as we slowly but surely approach the 2025 NFL Season, there could be more than three 2024 division winners on the cusp of being dethroned in the 2025 season.

However, we picked three for the sake of this article, as these three teams could be the most likely to not win their division again. Let's get into it here.

3 NFL teams who could dethrone division winners in the 2025 season

Denver Broncos ousting the Kansas City Chiefs

The Denver Broncos have beaten the Kansas City Chiefs two times in their last three games, so it's not like the Broncos are getting blown out by KC anymore. Denver shocked the NFL world in 2024, winning 10 games and winning nine of them by more than one score.

Denver is quite close to turning into a legitimate contender, and with the Chiefs not really being a dominant team anymore, they could be at risk of losing their status atop the AFC West.

Cincinnati Bengals toppling the Baltimore Ravens

The Cincinnati Bengals are good enough offensively to win the Super Bowl, so all this team is truly missing is an average defense - and that's all they need to win a ton of games and win back the AFC North. Cincy really does not need to field a top-10 offense, as Joe Burrow and the offense are just so efficient that they are able to carry the load most weeks.

If Cincy can get the defense situated, the Ravens will need to watch out.

Green Bay Packers ascending to the top of the NFC North?

With the Detroit Lions losing both Aaron Glenn and Ben Johnson, they could be at risk of regressing a bit, and that could pave the way for the Green Bay Packers to make some progress in the NFC North and perhaps win the division. Between them, the Vikings, and Bears, Green Bay is the best-positioned team to dethrone the Lions, as the Bears and Vikes do have some QB questions.

Could we see the Packers winning the NFC North in 2025?