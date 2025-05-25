NFL Power Rankings: Every head coach-quarterback duo ranked ahead of OTAs

There’s nothing like a good offseason list of NFL Power Rankings to bring fans of every team together. It’s nice to have something to finally unanimously agree upon, isn’t it?

Our latest NFL Power Rankings are going to take a look at the always highly contested head coach/quarterback duos across the NFL landscape. Which teams have the best duos? Who has the worst?

Our judging criteria will be an obvious mix of what these duos have already proven together, projecting into the future a bit, and we will give as much weight to both the head coach and quarterback as possible. Some of these duos will be ranked higher or lower on the list because of one or the other, which is sure to cause some fun debate.

NFL Power Rankings: Every head coach-quarterback duo ranked worst to best in 2025

32. New Orleans Saints: Kellen Moore & Spencer Rattler/Tyler Shough

The New Orleans Saints are combining a rookie head coach with an inexperienced or rookie quarterback in 2025. That’s not always a bad combination automatically, but in this team’s context, it’s much easier to see the Saints being competitive for the #1 overall pick in next year’s draft than being in the mix for a playoff spot, even in a rather weak division in the NFC South.

31. Cleveland Browns: Kevin Stefanski & Joe Flacco

I hate to be so negative about the combination of Kevin Stefanski and Joe Flacco, because these two made it to the playoffs just a couple of seasons ago. Maybe I should be putting them higher, but part of this ranking is the longevity of this duo. It was one thing to catch lightning in a bottle during a time of desperation for the Browns. This is something else.

30. Tennessee Titans: Brian Callahan & Cam Ward

The Titans have a young and unproven head coach in Brian Callahan, and he’s now got himself a talented #1 overall pick to work with. Cam Ward could be the reason this duo really vaults into the upper half of the league sooner rather than later, but the jury is still out and there is a lot of work to be done. We haven’t seen anything from Callahan as a head coach to justify a ranking any higher than this, even with Ward’s talent.

29. New York Jets: Aaron Glenn & Justin Fields

Aaron Glenn is rightfully getting his first opportunity as an NFL head coach with the New York Jets, and his career as a head coach will begin with Justin Fields as his starting quarterback. I have said all offseason that I felt the addition of Fields was a worthwhile dart throw for the Jets, who are clearly punting the long-term situation to next year. And you never know with Fields. He could still be a viable franchise QB option and the Jets are fixing to find out.