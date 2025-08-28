3 NFL teams who should spare no expense to trade for Micah Parsons

The Dallas Cowboys and Micah Parsons have reached the point of no return, it appears. While the Cowboys and Parsons have seen their negotiations about a new contract get ugly and public, other teams have been waiting like vultures for the Cowboys to relent and possibly listen to trade offers.

And now, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the dream is a reality.

The Cowboys are listening to trade offers for Parsons and Schefter says that the Cowboys want to resolve the situation "in the coming days" since Dallas opens its season one week from today. So which teams need to make king's ransom offers?

3 teams that need to trade whatever it takes to get Micah Parsons from the Cowboys

The Cowboys would like to resolve the situation, one way or another, in the coming days with their season opener next Thursday against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Cowboys hold their first full practice in preparation for the Eagles on Friday. https://t.co/4yGZV7SqMQ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 28, 2025

3. Los Angele Rams

For the Los Angeles Rams, this might be a two-for-one kind of thing. If the Rams are able to land Micah Parsons in a trade with the Cowboys, it might also get Aaron Donald out of retirement. And who would be stopping that defensive front?

Realism aside for a moment, it would be incredibly cool to see those two guys playing on the same defensive front for an entire season. And the Rams should be motivated. Time is running out with Matthew Stafford at quarterback. Davante Adams was a short-term investment. If the Cowboys are willing to trade Parsons within the NFC, we've seen GM Les Snead take on the "F*** Them Picks" mantra before.

Why not do it again for one of the league's best pass rushers? The financial hurdle would be an interesting one here as Parsons wants to be paid essentially like a quarterback. Can the Rams facilitate that? They've got to try. They have multiple first-round picks in next year's draft to entice the Cowboys.

2. Buffalo Bills

The irony of the Dallas Cowboys potentially handing the Buffalo Bills the final piece of a Super Bowl-winning puzzle should be lost on no one.

The Buffalo Bills are in the midst of a Super Bowl window with the reigning MVP Josh Allen at quarterback, and the one issue they have had as a team is finishing in January. The Bills cannot get past the Kansas City Chiefs, nor can seemingly anybody these days.

The Philadelphia Eagles just gave us the blueprint. The Bills fit the mold of a team that could legitimately offer any package of picks and it would not hurt their roster long-term at this point. They should be as motivated as anyone to add a star player like Parsons to the roster to get the first Super Bowl win in franchise history.

1. Las Vegas Raiders

Pete Carroll is around for a good time, not a long time.

The Raiders hired one of the oldest head coaches in the league not so they could build things from the ground up, but win now. They made the trade for Geno Smith, they used the 6th overall pick on a running back, and all that's left to do now is figure out a way to fix the defense.

With Maxx Crosby on one side and potentially Micah Parsons on the other, the Raiders would have the pieces in place to be a force defensively as those guys essentially account for two apiece. The Raiders are flush with future cap space, they've got the ability to spend, and for Parsons, this would be an income tax-free landing spot.

Considering the state of the Raiders' defense at the moment, they should be making a desperation move for a player like Parsons.