NFL Power Rankings: Final AFC East roster rankings before 2025 season

As we approach the 2025 NFL season, we're taking a look at every roster in every division around the NFL and ranking them worst to best. The AFC East is under the microscope as one of the most "top heavy" divisions in football right now.

For multiple decades, this division was absolutely dominated by the New England Patriots, but the Buffalo Bills have replaced them in the Josh Allen era. The Bills still look like the clear top contenders in this division, but each of the three other teams has reason to believe they can compete sooner rather than later.

As we approach the start of the regular season on September 4, how do each of the rosters in the AFC East stack up against each other? We're ranking them worst to best based on top-end talent, depth, and more.

NFL Power Rankings: AFC East roster rankings before 2025 season

4. New England Patriots

Yes, the New England Patriots are expected to be one of the top breakout teams in the NFL this year, but there are factors at play with that beyond the 53-man roster they've assembled. As far as roster construction goes, the Patriots are unquestionably still under construction. General manager Eliot Wolfe believes he has his franchise quarterback, and I believe he's right. Drake Maye looks like a stud.

But the Patriots lack a lot of proven players at core, foundational positions on the roster. Christian Gonzalez looks like a star at the cornerback position, but the Patriots don't have any young edge rushers to build around and rookie left tackle Will Campbell is exactly that -- a rookie.

Getting Milton Williams for the defensive line really helps the overall outlook for this team, but the Patriots are going to go into the 2026 offseason with major needs at receiver and off the edge.

There are a number of young pieces who could take this team to another level in 2025, such as running back TreVeyon Henderson, a personal favorite in this year's draft class. I still believe the Pats could finish in second place in the division this year, but they might still have the worst roster in the division as things currently stand.

3. New York Jets

Interestingly enough, the New York Jets were considered to have a top-5 overall roster in the NFL by many major media outlets going into last season. I tried to warn everybody that they could be getting set up for disappointment, but now's not the time for I-told-you-sos.

The Jets have a new general manager (Darren Mougey) and a new head coach (Aaron Glenn) this year. The obvious thing that happens when you hire a new GM and a new head coach is major roster turnover, but this team has some really nice pieces on both sides of the ball.

The contract extensions this offseason for both Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner are evidence that the cupboard is not completely bare, but there's plenty of work to do. If the offensive line in New York can develop based on their NFL Draft standing, that will be the hallmark of this roster a year from now.

The Jets are banking on Justin Fields breaking through in his fifth NFL season, and while that remains to be seen, there is a decent amount to like about where this roster is at.