The QB carousel in the NFL never seems to stop. Let's look at three notable passers who could get traded during 2025.

Many teams in the NFL are just dying for even competent QB play, so the teams that have high-end passers are honestly lucky to a degree. It truly seems like even in today's age, teams still aren't aggressive enough in trying to find a franchise QB.

Honestly, front offices need to take swings every single year in the NFL Draft until they finally draft a franchise QB. Well, beyond that,, there could be a handful of notable names at the position who could be on the move during the 2025 NFL Season.

Let's talk about them right here.

3 notable quarterbacks who could be on the move during the 2025 season

Kirk Cousins, Atlanta Falcons

The Kirk Cousins' situation is quite interesting. At this point, the Atlanta Falcons really do not have much of an avenue to trade Cousins, and cutting him would be a financial disaster. Falcons GM Terry Fontenot has to just hold out hope that another team is going to end up having a need for Cousins at some point before the trade deadline.

If not, the veteran QB might be stuck with the Falcons as a backup, but I guess if second-year QB Michael Penix Jr plays poorly, Cousins could always get inserted back into the lineup. He and the Falcons began the 2024 NFL Season with a bang, and it seemed like they were going to runaway with the NFC South, but the former Vikings quarterback declined in real-time and left Atlanta with no choice but to put Penix in.

It's hard to say at the moment which team would come calling for Kirk Cousins, but there is always a chance that he and the Falcons are able to find a viable destination during the 2025 NFL Season.