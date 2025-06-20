About one-fourth of the league has starting QBs who are 25 or younger. Let's power rank them for the 2025 NFL Season.

Age is just a number when it pertains to NFL quarterbacks - if they can play, they can play! However, Father Time is undefeated, but this young passers won't have to worry about that for a little while longer.

We could see quite a few teams starting young quarterbacks in 2025, and many of them will be 25 years old or younger. We tried to power rank those starting passers right here.

NFL Power Rankings: Ranking 25-and-under QBs for the 2025 season

Unranked - JJ McCarthy (22 years old), Cam Ward (23 years old), Tyler Shough (25 years old)

All of JJ McCarthy, Cam Ward, and Tyler Shough figure to be starting QBs on their respective teams for the 2025 NFL Season, but none of them have taken a snap in the NFL, so there isn't any use in assigning them a ranking. If you ask me, McCarthy has the best chance to emerge as a franchise QB in 2025, as the Vikings roster in offense is flat-out loaded, and both Ward and Shough are first-year QBs in shaky situations.

McCarthy is only set to enter into his age-22 season, so the Vikings might have really found something great here.

8. Michael Penix Jr (25 years old)

Getting some action near the end of the 2024 NFL Season, Michael Penix Jr is 'the guy' in Atlanta and does have enough around him to breakout in the 2025 NFL Season. Penix took over for Kirk Cousins, the veteran QB who honestly declined in real-time during the 2024 campaign.

With Cousins likely not getting traded, it presents a bit of an interesting situation in the Falcons QB room.

7. Drake Maye (22 years old)

Drake Maye played a lot better than the raw statistics might indicate he did, and with Josh McDaniels now running the show for the New England Patriots, Maye and the offense might be set to take a huge leap in 2025.