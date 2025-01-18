A few players may actually have the Hall of Fame on the line with a Super Bowl 59 victory. Who would those players be? While winning the Super Bowl is a team effort, people do seem to factor it into whether or not someone is worth of making the NFL Hall of Fame.

Right now, there are a good bit of players remaining in the playoffs who will end up in the Hall of Fame one day if their pace keeps up. However, there are at least three players who could truly shut the door on any doubt that they are deserving of making the HOF.

Can these three players secure a HOF career with a Super Bowl 59 win?

3 players who can secure Hall of Fame career with Super Bowl 59 win

Matthew Stafford, QB, Los Angeles Rams

Having won a ring in 2021 with the Los Angeles Rams, Matthew Stafford is climbing on some all-time QB lists and would have two Super Bowls on his resume if the Rams were able to win it all this year. Right now, Matthew Stafford is 10th all-time in passing yards and 10th all-time in passing touchdowns.

Stafford is an interesting HOF case at the moment - I am not sure he'd get it if the Rams were to lose before the Super Bowl. He could play for a couple more years and get inside the top-10 in yards and touchdowns. That could be enough, and the Super Bowl back in 2021 is still notable.

But being a two-time Super Bowl champion while also being top-10 in major QB categories would have to be plenty to earn a bust in Canton.

Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

Likely on his way to three MVP awards, Lamar Jackson would have that, the most rushing yards by a QB in NFL history, and a Super Bowl. What else would he need? Jackson is going to go down as an all-timer, and anything he'd accomplish after potentially winning the Super Bowl this year would just be icing on the cake.

Derrick Henry, RB, Baltimore Ravens

Now having 5 Pro Bowls, an All-Pro, and an Offensive Player of the Year award, Derrick Henry is on the doorstep of the Hall of Fame. He's got the 19th-most rushing yards NFL history and could cap-off a Hall of Fame career with a Super Bowl 59 victory. Henry and the Baltimore Ravens have been out of this world this year on the ground.

There wouldn't be much else for Derrick Henry to accomplish, either. He's got a 2,000-yard rushing season and would very clearly be a Hall of Famer if the Ravens came away with the Super Bowl.