There are eight teams remaining in the NFL playoffs, and here is one reason why each can win the Super Bowl this year. There are some surprising teams left in the postseason, but that is the beauty of parity being in the NFL. Among the eight teams left, there may only be four or can actually win it all.

The Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs are quickly approaching, and the winners of those games will get to represent their respective conferences in the championship games. The Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs are the no. 1 seeds and will get their first postseason action in the next round.

Let's look at one reason why each team remaining can win the Super Bowl.

NFL Playoffs: 1 reason why each remaining team can win the Super Bowl

Detroit Lions - Most balanced team and elite along the OL

The Detroit Lions have the best offensive line in the NFL and are the most balanced team remaining in the playoffs. We'll see if Detroit can get any of their defensive help back, but the first-round bye should help them to get much healthier.

With them being elite at several points this year on either side of the ball, the Lions being balanced like they are is the best reason why they can win it all this year.

Philadelphia Eagles - Best remaining roster

The Philadelphia Eagles have the best remaining roster of all playoff teams and did make the Super Bowl back in 2022. They do not have an elite QB, so that could be their downfall, but the roster is trul stacked, which is a huge testament to just how good of a job Howie Roseman continually does.

Los Angeles Rams - Stafford and McVay have done it before

They helped lead the Los Angeles Rams to the Super Bowl in 2021. Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay are as good as it gets with the top HC/QB duos in the NFL. They beat the Minnesota Vikings in convincing fashion in the Wild Card Round.

If they get past the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional Round, this team can truly win it all. The roster might be a too inexperienced overall, but the two most important parts with the head coach and QB are set and are elite.

Washington Commanders - They don't know any better

The Washington Commanders do not know any better. It's kind of like how the Cincinnati Bengals made it all the way to the Super Bowl back in 2021. Jayden Daniels might already be a superstar, and head coach Dan Quinn has coached in a Super Bowl before. While it's not likely, the Commanders simply do not know any better, and that could be a huge boost to their Super Bowl chances.

Kansas City Chiefs - Self explanatory

They have won three Super Bowls since 2019 and have made four of the last five Super Bowls. They might be the favorite yet again to win it all, so I am not sure this needs more explanation.

Buffalo Bills - Best team in the Josh Allen era

While Josh Allen hasn't put up the passing numbers he has in recent years, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills feel like they are best iteration of themselves. They blew out the Denver Broncos in the Wild Card Round and now host the Baltimore Ravens in the Divisional Round. Josh Allen can do it all and probably has played the best football of his career.

They also get the Divisional game at home, so that is absolutely a huge boost. The most complete team in the Allen/Sean McDermott era, Buffalo might blow a huge chance if they don't at least make it to the Super Bowl.

Baltimore Ravens - Best version of Lamar Jackson might be enough

Lamar Jackson has never been more efficient as a passer in his NFL career and is still just as dangerous on the ground. This is absolutely the best year of Lamar Jackson's career and the main reason why the Baltimore Ravens can win it all this year.

Houston Texans - Elite pass rush

The Houston Texans won't win the Super Bowl this year, but one reason why they have a sliver of hope is their elite pass rush. Being able to get to the QB is right up there with the most crucial parts of a winning, sustainable NFL roster. Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr form one of the best pass-rush duos in the NFL, and they are the hope that the Texans have to win it all this year.