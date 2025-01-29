The Buffalo Bills have again lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs. These three players could help get them over the hump in 2025. The Bills have been knocked out of the postseason by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020, 2022, 2023, and 2024.

Yes, four out of the last five seasons. Two of those were in the AFC Championship Game, and it is becoming very clear that this team has to make some major changes. If you ask me, a new head coach might not be a terrible idea.

While it's not likely that the Bills would actually part ways with Sean McDermott, they will surely try to be aggressive in free agency and in the 2025 NFL Draft to bring in the necessary players to get to the Super Bowl next year.

3 players who could help Buffalo Bills get to the Super Bowl in 2025 season

Chris Godwin, WR

It could benefit the Buffalo Bills to bring in a legitimate WR to insert into the offense. The team was working with guys like Khalil Shakir, Mack Hollins, Amari Cooper, and Keon Coleman in 2024. Buffalo absolutely needs to bring in some new bodies at the position.

Godwin is coming off of a dislocated ankle, but that was earlier in the 2024 NFL Season. He's also been an insanely productive player in his NFL career despite playing alongside Mike Evans for years. To give Josh Allen another weapon like Godwin would be a huge signal to the rest of the AFC that the Bills' already insane offense just got a lot better.

Jevon Holland, S

The Buffalo Bills do need more safety help. They recently turned the page from the Micah Hyde-Jordan Poyer era. Those two safeties were insanely good for the Bills for years. It's time for some new blood, and Jevon Holland is a free agent in 2025.

He has spent the first four years of his career with the Miami Dolphins and might not return to the team, as Miami has much bigger fish to fry than a safety who could cost over $10 million per season. Buffalo is going to have to make a splash in the secondary, and bringing in a top-flight safety like Holland could be a great move.

Walter Nolen, DT

Here is a blurb on Walter Nolen as a prospect from Pro Football Network:

"Walter Nolen is a high-upside talent with flashes of dominance but struggles with consistency. At his best, he’s a disruptive force, overwhelming quarterbacks and ball carriers. However, he can also disappear for stretches, seemingly reacting a step too slow. His effort isn’t the issue—it’s about refining his instincts and processing. If a team can unlock his full potential, Nolen could be a steal in the draft." Pro Football Network

The Buffalo Bills' defensive front is getting older, and I can envision some more changes along this line in the 2025 NFL Offseason. Perhaps what this DL is missing is some younger juice up front to wear down opposing offensive lines and create interior pressure?

Walter Nolen is a very good 2025 NFL Draft prospect and could be a nice fit for the Bills in the first round.