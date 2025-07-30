3 potential breakout MVP candidates at quarterback in the AFC for 2025

Which quarterbacks in the absolutely loaded AFC are the most likely breakout MVP candidates entering the 2025 season?

Some of the answers to that question, or the most likely options, might surprise a lot of people.

The AFC already boasts the reigning league MVP in Josh Allen, as well as former MVPs like Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes. Joe Burrow is a threat to win the award as well, meaning whoever steps up and becomes part of that discussion going forward is going to have to play exceptionally well.

Who are some of the potential breakout MVP candidates at QB in the AFC for 2025?

3 Breakout MVP candidates at QB in the AFC for the 2025 season

1. CJ Stroud, Houston Texans

It's fair to say that CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans took a bit of a step back last season despite their success as a team. With that in mind, I feel like there's going to be a chip on their shoulders this season and Stroud is going to be leading that charge.

Stroud looked like a potential perennial MVP candidate as a rookie and came crashing down to earth as a second-year player. The Texans maybe feel like the offensive line was a big reason for his apparent regression, but he showed in the playoffs that he's still got the ability to be one of the biggest difference-makers at the position in the league.

2. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

This might be a bit of a hot take because you absolutely don't see anybody speaking of Tua Tagovailoa in this way, but if he's healthy, he's got the ability to put up MVP-caliber numbers in Mike McDaniel's offense.

Of course, staying healthy has been the biggest battle for him dating back to his time at Alabama. Tagovailoa has shown tremendous improvement over the course of his NFL career and was completing nearly 73 percent of his throws last season. If we're talking about darkhorse MVP candidates at QB in the AFC, Tua is one of those guys who could light up the stat sheet and enter that conversation if he's able to stay on the field.

3. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

Bo Nix is coming off of the quietest great rookie season for a quarterback in NFL history. Overshadowed by Jayden Daniels, it was actually Nix who finished third all-time in total touchdowns for a rookie quarterback (34) behind Justin Herbert (36) and Cam Newton (35).

And consider that Nix didn't throw a single touchdown pass until Week 4...

The Broncos have one of the best offensive lines in football. They upgraded the talent around Nix offensively. They might have the #1 defense in the league. Even if Nix takes marginal steps forward from where he was last year, he's got the ability to jump into this conversation.