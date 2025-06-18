Broncos' QB Bo Nix could emerge as an obvious MVP candidate in 2025

The Denver Broncos seem to have struck gold with Bo Nix in the 2024 NFL Draft. Can be an MVP candidate in 2025?

Nix and the Broncos proved so many people wrong that it's almost too hard to keep track of. Not only were they not close to the worst team in the NFL like many thought they'd be, but Nix helped lead them to a 10-7 record and a playoff berth.

It was their first winning record since 2016 and first playoff appearance since 2015. On the season, Nix threw for 29 touchdowns and had a nice 93.3 passer rating. Both numbers are exceptional for rookies, but when you pull the curtain back a bit, some of his numbers might shock you.

And it might not be a stretch to suggest that Nix could emerge as a legitimate MVP candidate in the 2025 NFL Season.

Bo Nix was quite good in 2024...

Being a rookie QB in the NFL is surely one of the hardest situations in all of sports, as Bo Nix just wasn't all that good to begin his NFL career, but it's rare to see a rookie find immediate success.

It should not come as a surprise that Nix did play better as the season went on, but you may be surprised at just how good he was. Over the final eight games of the 2024 NFL Season, the Broncos went 5-3.

During that stretch, Nix threw for 2,022 yards, completed 70,3% of his passes, and threw for 21 touchdowns against six interceptions for a stellar 108 passer rating. Those eight games are just about half of a season, so this isn't some short-term thing.

Well, if we take this eight-game stretch over an entire 17-game season, this is what Bo Nix would have been on pace for:



4,297 yards

70.3% completion

45 touchdowns

13 interceptions

108 passer rating

If Bo Nix did put up these exact numbers in the 2025 NFL Season, the Denver Broncos would likely win the AFC West, and it would be hard to not give the MVP to him, right? People still like to talk-down Nix and the Broncos for 2025, but that might not be the best idea...