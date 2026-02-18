3 quarterbacks approaching bust status heading into the 2026 offseason

One position that NFL teams cannot miss on is quarterback, as whiffing on the most important position in sports can set a team back for years, but it happens regularly. Well, as the 2026 NFL Offseason rolls around, there are some teams with quarterbacks that are kind of teetering between 'bust' status and perhaps taking that next step.

But at the same time, playing quarterback is the hardest thing to do in professional sports, and there always seems to be a massive demand for competent play at the position. Truly, there might only be 10-12 actual franchise quarterbacks in the league at this moment.

Let's talk about three quarterbacks who are unfortunately approaching bust status with the 2026 offseason about to get underway.

These passers are heading toward major bust status as the 2026 offseason approaches

J.J. McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings somehow went 6-4 in J.J. McCarthy's 10 starts in 2025, but those 10 starts were mostly forgettable. He threw more interceptions than touchdowns, was clearly overwhelmed by the speed of the game, and completed under 60 percent of his passes.

Sure, McCarthy is only just now turning 23 years old, but he missed all of his rookie season with a knee injury and only managed to play in 10 games in 2025 due to other injuries. Between availability being a clear issue and his play just not being nearly good enough, McCarthy is trending toward bust status.

Minnesota seems poised to bring in an upgrade at the position, and it really would not be a shock if McCarthy was a backup quarterback when Week 1 of the 2026 season rolled around. This would absolutely not be the case if McCarthy had shown more signs of progress in 2025.

Michael Penix Jr, Atlanta Falcons

Michael Penix Jr and the Atlanta Falcons went 3-6 in his nine starts in 2025, but Penix suffered a season-ending knee injury and has appeared in 14 total games through his first two years in the NFL, throwing for 12 touchdowns and six interceptions. While Penix did see a statistical improvement across the board in 2025, much of the concern here boils down to health.

Penix is already approaching his age-26 season, and it's impossible to say that he's a franchise passer at this point. Not only does Penix have to recover from another torn ACL, but he also has to earn a starting spot for 2026, as the Falcons have a new regime in town and might not be sold on the quarterback heading into the next season.

Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

One thing is true with Bryce Young - in each year of his career, his numbers have gotten better. Whether it's completion percentage, touchdown percentage, or passing yards per game, Young is improving, but he was thoroughly average in 2025 despite playing the best football of his career.

It seems like Young can eventually settle in as a functional, top-20 starter in the NFL, but he was a first overall pick back in 2023 and just has not cemented himself as a legitimate, franchise quarterback in the league.

In 2025, Young tossed 23 touchdowns against 11 interceptions and finished with a modest 87.8 passer rating, but he averaged less than 200 yards per game for the third year in a row. Simply put, if Young can't find another gear for 2026, the Carolina Panthers should absolutely consider replacing him.

There just isn't a lot with Young as a passer thus far, and he's a lot closer to 'bust' status than being a franchise quarterback.