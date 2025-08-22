The New York Giants are heading into the 2025 season with tons of questions and concerns. But are the concerns warranted, or are the Giants being a bit underrated? This article will give 3 reasons for why the Giants are actually underrated.

Are the New York Giants underrated heading into the 2025 NFL Season?

1. QB room is underrated

The Giants quarterback room has been held down by Daniel Jones for the past few seasons, and despite making the playoffs in 2022, the team decided to move off of him after six seasons. The team decided to be aggressive in addressing the room, signing Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston in free agency, while also drafting Jaxson Dart in the late first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Russell Wilson

Wilson enters the season as the clear starter. He presents an intriguing veteran option because he is capable of getting the job done, but definitely limited to just being good enough. He is in his mid 30’s, and clearly is not the same guy he was in Seattle. He is likely a stop-gap starter, who is holding the job for the developing Jaxson Dart.

Jaxson Dart

Dart will enter the season as the backup to Wilson, but it's fair to assume he will get a start at some point during the 2025 year. Dart is a developing piece that fortunately will not have to be thrusted into serious starting snaps early into his career. The hope and goal for the team will be to let him sit and learn for as long as possible, then throw him in when he is ready.

Jameis Winston

Winston will likely serve as the team’s emergency backup throughout the season. Sadly the former first overall pick has not lived up to his draft status, but he is still a viable starter if in a pinch. Perhaps the team might turn to Jameis if injuries accrue, or if the team really needs a boost of energy.

The Giants quarterback room is vastly improved from 2024, and has the experience and youth it has lacked for years. This trio of quarterbacks could be the major difference this offense needs to take a big step forward. With a nice supporting cast around the QBs, Daboll should have the necessary pieces to have a solid unit.

2. Defense is top 10

The Giants made an effort to patch up their defense during the 2025 offseason. Signing players like Jevon Holland and Paulson Adebo provides two young stars who can be on the team for the foreseeable future. The team also doubled down on their defensive line, by spending the third overall pick on Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter, as well as signing veteran Chauncey Gholston.

The defense in 2024 was missing just a few pieces, and with these new additions, paired alongside a capable offense, it's fair to assume this unit could become a top 10 defense by the year's end.

3. Brian Daboll is coaching for his job

Now, with an improved roster Daboll’s job is on the line. He now has a young quarterback, and a talented enough roster to become a very competitive team. In years past Daboll’s poor records could be excused with bad rosters or bad quarterback play. In 2025, the excuses run out.

Daboll will be fighting to keep his job on a very difficult schedule. It will be up to him to have his team as ready as possible come week 1, as the expectation is to be competitive immediately. Perhaps if the team struggles Dart gets thrown in, which may buy him more time, but this may only give him a few extra weeks.

All in all, the Giants have a talented roster that should be able to compete immediately. The team does not have to make the playoffs, but a record of less than 8 wins would be very disappointing.