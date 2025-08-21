NFL Predictions: Worst-case scenario for every playoff team for 2025

There could be some worst-case scenarios that plague certain teams in 2025. Let's highlight those scenarios for the playoff teams. Of the 14 playoff teams from the 2024 NFL Season, there are bound to be a handful that don't make it back in 2025.

That is simply how the NFL works at times. There is a ton of parity in this league, so the playoff field in both conferences could look a lot different when we get into December and January. Well, we've gotten a bit gloomy here, as we have outlined the worst-case scenario in 2025 for each playoff team.

And we've elaborated on them more right here, so let's get into it.

Worst-case scenarios for every playoff team in the 2025 NFL Season

AFC

Kansas City Chiefs: Thin margins disappear as KC loses grip on the division

The Kansas City Chiefs won all of their one-score games in the 2024 NFL Season. Well, what if that disappears and the team struggles to close those contests out? It could get to the point where the division slips out of their grasp.

Buffalo Bills: Buffalo gets in their own way and fails to secure top seed in the AFC

The Bills do tend to get in their own way sometimes, and with the team having an easier schedule in 2025, you get the sense that if they get in their own way, it'll not only be a huge disappointment, but they'll also not finish with as high of a seed in the AFC playoffs as they'd like to.

Baltimore Ravens: It's a year where Lamar Jackson can't stay on the field

Lamar Jackson runs a lot and is exposed to more hits than the average QB, so this is always the concern.

Houston Texans: Offensive line additions aren't the right ones as Houston misses the playoffs

The Houston Texans really switched up their offensive line this offseason. If the wrong moves were made, this franchise is going to go backwards in a major way and will totally miss the postseason.

Los Angeles Chargers: No progress made from 2024, as LA is stuck in the mud

The LA Chargers were a good team in 2024, but did they truly get that much better on paper this offseason? What does this team do if it's another 10 or 11-win season and a first-round playoff exit?

Pittsburgh Steelers: Aaron Rodgers is truly washed up as Pittsburgh wins less than nine games

Pittsburgh obviously has Super Bowl aspirations, but they aren't a legitimate contender, and what could end up happening is Aaron Rodgers regresses even more and ends up contributing to a rare losing season from the Steelers.

Denver Broncos: Bo Nix endures the sophomore slump as Broncos miss postseason

This is always the concern with second-year QBs. Bo Nix enduring a sophomore slump could bring down the entire team and ruin their playoff chances in 2025.