There is still plenty of time for some wild and ridiculous trades to go down in the 2025 NFL Offseason. Let's highlight three insane ones we'd like to see.

A ton of time is still left, and with players actively on the trade block, we could absolutely see some wild action going down before the start of the regular season, but between now and the 2025 NFL Trade Deadline, there could be some trades.

It is likely that we see a handful of trades between now and September, but what about these flat-out crazy trades to flip the NFL upside down?

3 ridiculous trades to flip the NFL upside-down for the 2025 season

Marvin Mims Jr to the Chicago Bears for DJ Moore

How about a wild one right off the bat? With the Chicago Bears already having Luther Burden III, Rome Odunze, D'Andre Swift, Cole Kmet, and Colston Loveland, they could actually afford to part with someone like DJ Moore, who has been quite consistent during his time in the NFL, but Marvin Mims Jr might present more of an upside for Bears' head coach Ben Johnson.

The Bears would get some cap space, a younger player, and someone who could be more of an explosive element of their offense in Marvin Mims Jr. Meanwhile, the Denver Broncos get a high-end no. 1 wide receiver for Bo Nix in DJ Moore.

Jalen Ramsey to the LA Rams for a 2026 5th-Round Pick

It feels like it is only a matter of time before the Miami Dolphins trade Jalen Ramsey, but who are they going to trade him to? The Los Angeles Rams do need some CB help, and Ramsey did play for them a few years ago, so a reunion for a late-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft could absolutely be on the table. Ramsey could again help the Rams win now, and the Dolphins would get some needed cap relief and an extra draft pick.

Kyle Pitts to the Kansas City Chiefs for a 2026 3rd-Round Pick

The Kansas City Chiefs need another weapon on the offensive side of the ball, and with the 2025 season likely being the last year that Travis Kelce plays, they could have a gaping hole at the tight end position. Well, Kyle Pitts has been the subject of recent trade talks, and the Chiefs do have every reason to continue maximizing the window they have with prime Patrick Mahomes. While it was a few years ago now, Pitts does have high-end receiving ability and could be quite dangerous catching passes from Mahomes and being used the way Andy Reid plans on.