3 starting QB options for the New York Giants in the 2025 NFL Season
The New York Giants obviously need a franchise QB. Could one of these players be an option for them in the 2025 NFL Season? The Giants and Dallas Cowboys are playing on Thanksgiving 2024. It'll be Drew Lock likely getting the start for the G-Men.
After cutting Daniel Jones and now an injury to Tommy DeVito, Lock, their QB3, could be in line to start for them. Let's be honest; the Giants need a QB in the worst way, and there are just no excuses for this franchise. Somehow, someway, they must come away with a QB this coming offseason.
And we've rolled out three starting QB options for the Giants in 2025.
Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
Perhaps the first choice among some Giants fans, Shedeur Sanders figures to be one of the first players taken in the 2025 NFL Draft. Sanders is a legitimate first-round prospect who has a nice, accurate arm and is very good from the pocket. Sanders does have to learn how to get rid of the ball and understand that incompletions aren't bad, but what he struggles with as a collegiate QB are fixable at the NFL level.
Now I will say; I have no idea if Deion Sanders is actually going to allow this match to happen, as I do believe he is going to have a ton of influence on where he goes, but the Giants do have a decent foundation for a rookie QB.
Cam Ward, QB, Miami (FL)
Cam Ward is the other quarterback who could go first or second in the 2025 NFL Draft. Many people will have Sanders and Ward as their top-2 passers, so this will all just depend on who you think is the better prospect and the better fit for the franchise. At this point, the Giants truly have no choice; they have to do whatever it takes to land one of these two players.
Before factoring in the Week 13 results, the Giants hold the second overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but the team picking first, the Jacksonville Jaguars, will not take a QB, so the Giants, effectively, have the top pick in their eyes.
Getting Sanders or Ward could be the move for the G-Men.
Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers
OK, so, hear me out. The San Francisco 49ers are undergoing a bit of a rougher season, and we kind of are seeing just how much some of their playmakers have elevated Brock Purdy. Purdy isn't some alien at the QB position; he's a good-not-great player, but he will be eligible for a contract extension this coming offseason.
With the top of the QB market now at $60 million per year thanks to Dak Prescott, why can't Purdy ask for more? If he is asking for too much, there'd be no reason for the 49ers to make that deal. Now, let's look at the Atlanta Falcons, who signed Kirk Cousins last offseason to a four-year, $180 million deal. Cousins is still a productive player and has a ton of familiarity with Kyle Shanahan and his offense.
With Cousins on a more modest deal and with the possibility that Purdy may be asking for too much for their liking, couldn't the 49ers want to acquire Cousins? The Falcons took Michael Penix Jr with the eighth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and there is little chance that they would sit him for two years, as that would eliminate two years of his rookie deal, and Penix is an older rookie.
There is a scenario in my opinion where the Falcons want to hand the keys over to Penix and look to trade Kirk Cousins. And if you couple that with the possibility that Brock Purdy is asking for too much, the Niners may explore trade options for Purdy so that they can get a very efficient QB on a much more modest deal on their team.
Couldn't then the New York Giants swing a trade for Brock Purdy? I mean, he's a good QB and someone that a team has gone deep in the playoffs with multiple times. The Giants have a no. 1 WR in Malik Nabers and a stud LT in Andrew Thomas, so the foundation is there.
This may seem like a reach, but I would struggle to see how it could not happen.