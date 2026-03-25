3 Super Bowl contenders who should sign Cameron Jordan in 2026 free agency

Aside from the first couple of waves of NFL Free Agency, one of the most interesting things to monitor in the NFL offseason each year is where ring chasing veterans end up signing.

One of the best veteran free agents still available with the 2026 NFL Draft on deck is New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Cameron Jordan, who is coming off of an extremely underrated 10.5-sack season for New Orleans.

Jordan is one of the best defensive linemen of his generation, picked in the 1st round back in the 2011 NFL Draft and carving out a legendary career for himself with the Saints. Now a free agent, Jordan could be changing uniforms for the first time in his career, and he would be a huge boost to any Super Bowl contenders. Who should be trying to sign him?

Cameron Jordan could be a huge boost to Broncos and two others in Free Agency

1. Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos would be an amazing landing spot for Cameron Jordan in 2026. He has a great connection there with Broncos head coach Sean Payton having drafted him back in the 2011 offseason, and obviously knowing him for the majority of his pro career up to this point.

The connection to Payton is a huge one, and we know the ties that bind play a big role in NFL Free Agency. However, the Broncos also have a pretty significant motivation to sign Jordan after losing veteran defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers to the Titans in free agency.

With the loss of Franklin-Myers, Jordan could come in and provide a valuable veteran presence to a defensive line looking to break in a couple of younger players in Eyioma Uwazurike and Sai'vion Jones.

2. San Francisco 49ers

Sometimes, NFL players love to see their careers come full circle. Cameron Jordan played his college ball at Cal, so what about a return to California to play for the San Francisco 49ers?

The 49ers hired Raheem Morris as their defensive coordinator this year, and he's got a good relationship with Jordan through the years. The 49ers are obviously contenders in the NFC and always do whatever it takes to push their chips all in.

Getting a player like Cam Jordan could be huge for them, even after trading for Osa Odighizuwa with the Dallas Cowboys. The 49ers were dead last in the NFL last season in sacks, and Jordan could be a major jolt in that category.

3. Detroit Lions

It's pretty well-documented at this point that the Detroit Lions don't exactly have the best defensive front in the NFL. The Lions have a significant tie to Cameron Jordan in head coach Dan Campbell, who obviously spent a handful of seasons on the New Orleans Saints' coaching staff during some of Jordan's best years as a pro.

Now, he could reunite with Campbell in Detroit and help the Lions get their first Super Bowl title in franchise history.

The Lions are in prime position for a bounce-back year in 2026, and they need all the help they can get on the defensive front. Jordan could be a fun fit for them this late in the offseason.