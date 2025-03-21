Because of some unfortunate realities facing teams in the 2025 Offseason, a few clubs are already on pace to get a lot worse next season. Teams regress and improve all the time - there are always multiple teams who are better than expected and some that are worse than expected.

That's what makes the NFL so great - there is parity everywhere, and even though many of the same teams are the ones left in the postseason, the competition is still fierce and wide. Well, even though we are about six months away from the start of the 2025 NFL Season, it's still abundantly clear that a few teams are going to regress next year for a multitude of reasons.

Which three teams could be on pace to get a lot worse in 2025?

3 teams already guaranteed to get a lot worse in the 2025 NFL Season

San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers are clearly trying to rebuild their roster a bit, as once key players like Javon Hargrave, Dre Greenlaw, Deebo Samuel, Talanoa Hufanga, and others are not with the team anymore. The Niners were a team that displayed constant aggression in trying to build a top-tier roster, and they had one for years and years.

However, the two Super Bowl appearances in the 2019 and 2023 NFL Seasons did not amount to a victory, and the bottomed seemed to fall out from this team in the 2024 NFL Season. Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch were right to use this offseason to get younger, cheaper, and hopefully healthier.

This may lead to San Francisco regressing a little bit more in 2025, but to reach the peak, teams have to fall into the abyss once or twice, and the 49ers are no different. If the front office can hit on some draft picks over the next few drafts, this team could be right back in the mix as one of the best in the entire NFL.