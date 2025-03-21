The 2025 NFL Season is still months away, but it's clear that these three teams are already guaranteed to improve in the coming season. One of the hardest things to do in sports is to build a winning NFL team. With so many players on the roster, so many things can go wrong. In 2024, we saw a few teams take the NFL by storm and truly shock the world.

A couple of those clubs are safe bets to improve in a big way in 2025. There could also be a few other teams who are currently on pace to field a better product in 2025 than they did in 2024. Only time will tell if these teams actually do improve, but these three are surely on pace to do it next season.

3 teams already guaranteed to improve in the 2025 NFL Season

Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos went 10-7 in 2024 and went to the playoffs for the first time since the 2015 NFL Season. Bo Nix threw for 29 touchdowns, which was the fifth-most in the NFL. The Broncos were good for many reasons, but one that sticks out was how stout they were in the trenches and how good the defense was.

Well, in free agency, Denver made a trio of signings that seem to be almost universally praised. They signed Dre Greenlaw, Talanoa Hufanga, and Evan Engram. Denver improved significantly with these three signings, and with the 2025 NFL Draft being deep at RB, one of the Broncos remaining needs, this team could truly field a fierce roster in 2025.

Bo Nix could also take a huge leap, as many of the best QBs in the NFL today hit a new level in their second season in the NFL. There are many reasons to believe why the Denver Broncos could be a hugely improved team in the 2025 NFL Season.

Could they flirt with 12 wins?