3 teams guaranteed to lose in Week 6 of the 2024 NFL Season
The 2024 NFL Season is starting to heat up. Let's look at three teams who are guaranteed to lose in Week 6. We're now getting to the point in the season where the bad teams are going to continue to be bad, and the good teams will continue to be good. It's been tough-sledding for a bunch of teams thus far.
But on the other hand, we've got some teams who are beginning to stack wins and figure themselves out. Week 6 of the 2024 NFL Season is going to bring some hotly-contested matchups and is surely going to bring some drama, but these three teams just have no shot at winning this week.
New England Patriots (vs. Houston Texans)
Rookie QB Drake Maye is making his first NFL start, but it's going to come against the most complete team in the AFC and against a defense coached up by DeMeco Ryans. This may be a bloodbath, and it's just odd that the Pats are sending Maye out there against this team in his first start.
While they did the right thing in taking Maye in the 2024 NFL Draft, everything else they've done has been just odd, and I am not sure they have the coaching or front office structure to get this thing fixed for the long-term.
They're 1-4 on the season and almost certainly going to be 1-5 when Week 6 is over. It is shaping up to be a very tough year for the New England Patriots.
Carolina Panthers (vs. Atlanta Falcons)
Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons are heating up. The Carolina Panthers have one of the worst defenses in football and are going to be eaten alive by Kirk Cousins, who is one of the most consistent players of the 21st century.
The ceiling with the Falcons given that they have Cousins under center is low, but this team is going to win a ton of games and will probably end up winning the NFC South in the 2024 NFL Season. This is one of those games where an upset just isn't in the cards. The Falcons are too consistent and too talented of a football team to lose this one.
Cincinnati Bengals (@ New York Giants)
The New York Giants are better coached, have a much better defense, and are a more complete team from top to bottom than the Cincinnati Bengals. I can't believe I just typed those words, but it's all true. The Giants are a frisky 2-3 on the season and just upset the Seattle Seahawks in Week 5, and the Bengals simply forgot how to play defense.
The G-Men sport one of the more ferocious pass rushes in the NFL, so Bengals' QB Joe Burrow is going to have to deal with that. Burrow has never been one to escape pressure at a high level, and with Giants' QB Daniel Jones not being a total disaster this year, the Giants have just enough going their way to eek out a win on Sunday Night Football.
Folks, the Cincinnati Bengals are not a good football team, and there is a legitimate chance that they just won't figure it out this year.