2024 NFL Season: These 3 teams are hanging by a thread approaching Week 6
As we dive into Week 6 of the 2024 NFL Season, at least these three teams are truly hanging by a thread. We are still a bit early in the 2024 NFL Season, but the walls are beginning to fall for a few teams, and could fall for good if they can't find a way to win in Week 6.
Anything can happen in the NFL, so it would not shock me to see at least one of these teams have a miraculous turnaround. However, each team we cover here have colossal holes that don't appear to be getting better anytime soon.
As we approach Week 6 of the 2024 NFL Season, these three teams are truly hanging by a thread.
Cincinnati Bengals (1-4)
The Cincinnati Bengals have a legitimate shot to start 1-5 on the season. Their offense is far from the issue, as Joe Burrow is cooking with gas and is playing out of his mind. The defense is one of the worst in football and cannot stop a nosebleed. The Bengals play the frisky New York Giants in Week 6 on primetime.
With how explosive the Giants' defense has been this year coupled with their offense being able to just barely get it done, not only is New York the more complete team, but getting this game at home is also a huge advantage. This game reeks of 27-24 to me, and I would also give the coaching edge to Brian Daboll over Zac Taylor as well.
The Bengals are really down to their final one or two chances, and dropping to 1-4 could be the nail in the coffin.
Cleveland Browns (1-4)
It's baffling that the Cleveland Browns have not benched Deshaun Watson yet, but I would not be surprised if the Browns' ownership was telling the coaching staff to keep Watson in the lineup. He's simply not playable at this point. Jameis Winston is their backup and is at least a fun option.
Kevin Stefanski is too good of a head coach to have this bad of an offense, and that's kind of how you know that Watson is the primary issue. The worst-case scenario here is the Browns making a head coaching change in-season. Stefanski is just outstanding and is a top-10 head coach in the NFL.
Cleveland has a tough task in Week 6, traveling to Philadelphia to face the Eagles, who are coming off of their bye week. A 1-5 start could be the official end of the 2024 Cleveland Browns.
Jacksonville Jaguars (1-4)
The Jacksonville Jaguars play in London on Sunday against the stingy Chicago Bears. The Jaguars got their first win of the season in Week 5 against the Indianapolis Colts, and it was the best game they've played all year.
The Chicago Bears are 3-2 and are seeing their offense make strides each week, so Chicago is clearly the better team in this game, and they've also got a top defense. While I largely do not think the Jags can dig themselves out of this hole, a win in Week 6 would be a major turning point in their season.
Getting to 2-4 gives them a bit of hope the rest of the day. But it's hard for me to go against Chicago in this one. Rookie QB Caleb Williams has played his tail off over the last three games and I am not sure he isn't better than Trevor Lawrence at this point.
The Jaguars dropping to 1-5 could lead to GM Trent Baalke parting ways with head coach Doug Pederson. Jacksonville must get this win in Week 6.