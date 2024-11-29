3 teams guaranteed to win in Week 13 of the 2024 NFL Season
Week 13 of the 2024 NFL Season is here, so let's look at three teams who are guaranteed to win this week. We're close to the bulk of Week 13, and there are playoff-clinching scenarios beginning, which is pretty cool.
This week's schedule does feature a ton of competitive matchups, so I was only able to reasonably find three teams who I believe are guaranteed to win. And at this point of the season, there is a clear separation between the bad teams and the good teams.
No team is going to go on some sort of stellar run down the stretch to turn their season around; it's too late for that. Do not be surprised when these three teams win in Week 13 of the 2024 NFL Season.
Kansas City Chiefs (vs. Raiders)
Based on how the Kansas City Chiefs have played over the last few weeks, this team is due for another loss. In Week 10, they got outplayed by Bo Nix in Arrowhead and needed an insane blocked field goal at the last second to win the game.
And in Week 11, they lost by two scores to the Buffalo Bills, but that is not all! In Week 12, they needed a last-second field goal to beat the Carolina Panthers, so this Chiefs team is just not all that dominant. However, you have the worst team in the NFL coming to town in Week 13. And those are not my words, as Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce did call his own team the worst in the league.
This is not going to be a close game in my opinion. The Chiefs are going to blowout the Raiders in Week 13.
Buffalo Bills (vs. San Francisco 49ers)
The San Francisco 49ers as we know them are declining, but just two months ago, this could have been a Super Bowl preview, and now we are not even sure if the San Francisco 49ers are going to make the postseason. It's been a year to forget for Kyle Shanahan's team, and they should embrace a bit of a rebuild.
As for the Buffalo Bills, this team is going to be coming out of their bye week, so they will be well rested and eager to get back onto the field. The 49ers are coming into this game desperate for a win but also just not a very good team. They're banged up, as well.
There is really no way I see the Buffalo Bills losing this game unless this matchup is indeed the upset of the week.
Denver Broncos (vs. Cleveland Browns)
The Monday Night Football game for this week, Bo Nix and Jameis Winston is the QB matchup for this game, and before the season started, this game may not have sounded all that great. Well, all of a sudden, not only is Bo Nix the clear favorite for the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award, but Winston is also giving the Cleveland Browns an edge to them.
It's clear that the team became a bit more efficient on offense when Winston entered the lineup, and while the Browns aren't good, they can at least be fun. They won on Thursday Night Football in Week 12 versus the Pittsburgh Steelers, but the Denver Broncos are just a better football team.
And this team has blown out their past two opponents after losing in heartbreaking fashion in Week 10. Denver is also on their bye after this game, so there is more incentive here as well. While you may not look at the Broncos as being a great team quite yet, they are going to take care of business here in Week 13.