3 teams guaranteed to win in Wild Card Weekend of the 2025 NFL Playoffs

Philadelphia Eagles (vs. San Francisco 49ers) - Sunday, January 11th, 4:30 PM ET

The San Francisco 49ers had a great year given the insane circumstances. This team was again among the most injured in the NFL and lost guys like Fred Warner and Nick Bosa to season-ending injuries.

Quarterback Brock Purdy missed a good bit of time this year as well, but the Niners did control their destiny heading into Week 18. They couldn't get past the Seattle Seahawks and now have a date with the Philadelphia Eagles. And while Philly hasn't been great this year, this team is experienced in the playoffs and are getting some elite play from the defense.

Kyle Shanahan also doesn't have a great history going up against Vic Fangio-led defenses, and this is one of those games where the Niners are simply going to get overwhelmed at some point. Kyle Shanahan is a masterful offensive mind, but there comes a time where the players not being good enough ends up ending their chances.

Prediction: Eagles win 28-17

Houston Texans (@ Pittsburgh Steelers) - Monday, January 12th, 8:15 PM ET

The Pittsburgh Steelers were about to be sitting on the couch and not in the playoffs, but a Tyler Loop missed field goal gives them a home playoff game against the defensive juggernaut Houston Texans. Houston went 12-2 over their final 14 games after a brutal 0-3 start, and the one thing this team can do well is create havoc on defense.

The issue with Pittsburgh is that this team doesn't do anything particularly well, and that's a death sentence in the playoffs. Houston's pass rush will be able to get to Aaron Rodgers, and the offense should be able to do enough, as in CJ Stroud's four career playoff games, he's averaged 244 passing yards and has a 100.5 passer rating.

The way Pittsburgh got into the playoffs was fun, but the playoff push is going to be short-lived with a low-scoring Houston victory.

Prediction: Texans win 20-17