NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every open job after coaches have been fired

Now that NFL teams are moving on from head coaches and making wholesale changes, it feels like the offseason has truly gotten underway. And there's already been some absolutely insane drama with the unexpected twist of John Harbaugh being fired by the Baltimore Ravens.

Every job situation is different, but I think right now it's clear that some of these situations will be more coveted than others.

The NFL isn't exactly the transfer portal or the Wild Wild West that is the college football coaching carousel, but this is already shaping up to be a really thrilling offseason. Our latest NFL power rankings are going to take a look at every current available job (to be updated as more become available) and rank them worst to best.

7. Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns have to offer one of the worst head coaching gigs in all of professional sports. This is just a cursed job, apparently. Even though there are some pieces to work with for the Browns right now, you have a franchise that hasn't been able to dig out of a hole since 1999, a horrendous quarterback situation, a bad quarterback class in this year's draft, an offensive line that needs to be renovated, and one of the worst receiver rooms in the league.

The Browns have a strong defense, especially with Myles Garrett out there leading the way. But it's become abundantly clear that even in a record-setting season, Myles Garrett can only make so much of an impact. The Browns' next head coach is going to need to be someone who gets a chance to execute a long-term vision with patience from the front office and ownership.