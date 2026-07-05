3 teams that surely want to fast-forward to the 2027 NFL Draft

New York Jets

The New York Jets have three picks first-round picks in the 2027 NFL Draft. Yes, three. It's flat-out rare for a team to have a trio of first-rounders in the NFL Draft, but the Jets do, and they could truly enact some awesome change on their roster for the future.

Even this offseason, General Manager Darren Mougey seemed to do well for himself in Round 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft, landing David Bailey, Kenyon Sadiq, and Omar Cooper Jr. On paper, this team got a lot better this offseason, and while the quarterback position still needs to be fixed, the offense is suddenly oozing with young talent.

The team swung a team for Geno Smith this offseason, and Smith is presumably there to hold the fort down for a season, as Mougey certainly didn't make this trade with the idea that the Jets would win 10 games this year.

It's not hard to see how the Jets want this operation to go - the team could end up drafting a rookie quarterback in next year's draft, perhaps packing their first-round picks to move up if needed, and could then insert him into a rather solid situation on offense.

Defensively, the Jets have fielded some solid units over the years, as it's much easier to find success on that side of the ball than it is on offense.

The Cleveland Browns traded Myles Garrett in what could go down as one of the biggest trades in the history of the NFL. While trading an all-time great probably stung for many Browns' fans, it was the right move at the right time, as Garrett just finished up one of the best defensive seasons we have ever seen, and the longer the team would have waited, the lesser return they would have gotten.

Now, the team is strapped with two first-round picks in next year's draft, and like the other two teams on this list, the Browns need to find a franchise quarterback, but where the Browns may have an advantage in doing this is how solid Andrew Berry has been in the NFL Draft. Just in 2025 alone, Berry was able to bring in key players like Mason Graham, Carson Schwesinger, Quinshon Judkins, and Harold Fannin Jr.

It also seems like, at least based on consensus, the Browns did well for themselves in this year's draft. With some nice, young pieces for the future, and two first-round picks next year, the Browns may want to just fast-forward through 2026 and find a potential franchise quarterback next year.