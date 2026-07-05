In the 2025 NFL season, every AFC team ultimately fell short of the ultimate goal. Teams immediately got to work upgrading their coaching staffs and rosters, getting ready to try again in 2026, leading to one of the most interesting offseasons we've had in recent memory.

Some of the top contenders in the AFC have made blockbuster trades to acquire receiver help for their star quarterbacks. The #1 overall pick and Heisman trophy winner has joined the conference. The reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year is no longer in the conference, but the reigning Super Bowl MVP has jumped ship to another contender.

Our latest NFL Power Rankings are going to take a look at every AFC team's most anticipated new addition in 2026, ranking them worst to best, and taking an early look at the type of impact we might expect this upcoming season.

NFL Power Rankings: Every AFC team's most anticipated new addition in 2026 ranked worst to best

16. Jacksonville Jaguars: Chris Rodriguez Jr., running back

To say it was a quiet offseason for the Jaguars in 2026 would be a major understatement. Not only did the Jaguars lose two players who were critical to their team's success in 2025 (Travis Etienne, Devin Lloyd), but they also didn't have a 1st-round pick and were highly criticized for their underwhelming NFL Draft class.

One of the few outside additions they made was former Washington Commanders running back Chris Rodriguez Jr., coming off a really solid season with 500 rushing yards and six touchdowns. He could end up being a really underrated addition to the Jacksonville backfield at just 25 years old.

15. Indianapolis Colts: CJ Allen, linebacker

The Indianapolis Colts were another AFC South team without a 1st-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, but they still managed to somehow land a player who was projected to go in the 1st round almost all offseason long.

CJ Allen might have been somewhat undersized coming out of Georgia, but he was productive for three years, a green dot player for the Bulldogs' defense, and an All-American this past season.

After trading Zaire Franklin to the Packers, the Colts needed another leader for the middle of their defense, and he'll have to have an immediate impact.