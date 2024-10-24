3 teams who are in a must-win scenario in Week of the 2024 NFL Season
We're now in Week 8 of the 2024 NFL Season, so let's dive into three teams that are in a must-win scenario. Week 8 is essentially the halfway point of the season, and it's also another week closer to the 2024 NFL Trade Deadline, so the activity across the NFL is most certainly going to heat up.
Teams have already made trades, as we've seen guys like Amari Cooper, Davante Adams, and DeAndre Hopkins get moved. Not only could more WRs get traded, but other positions could see some movement as well.
And for these three teams, they are very much in a must-win scenario in Week 8, as they could be headed toward being sellers at the trade deal
New York Jets
Playing at the New England Patriots in Week 8, the New York Jets risk starting 2-6 in 2024 if they can't get the win. The Jets lost Aaron Rodgers for 99% of the 2023 NFL Season with the torn Achilles, and have since traded for Davante Adams, overhauled their offensive line, and fired the wrong coach.
The Jets have no identity on offense and are starting a washed-up QB in Rodgers. If this team has any hopes of saving their season in 2024, they must get their third win of the season. Getting to 3-5 would be a lot more managable than dropping to 2-6. They'd actually be tied with the Patriots at 2-6 if New England was able to get the win.
It's truly now or never for the New York Jets and Aaron Rodgers.
Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams are 2-4 on the season and face the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday Night Football to kickoff Week 8. The Rams came out of their bye week and barely got by the Las Vegas Raiders, so that kind of tells you what kind of team they are this year.
The injuries are piling up, and their secondary is struggling big-time. Over the last few days, guys like Cooper Kupp and Matthew Stafford have come up in trade talks, so the LA Rams could be headed toward more of a rebuild as they look to get younger at some important positions. Them dropping to 2-5 on the season could signal that they're more than open for business at the NFL Trade Deadline, which follows the Week 9 games.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Hanging on by a thread, the 2-5 Jacksonville Jaguars have some tough games coming up and seriously risk not being able to win another game until the beginning of December. In the coming weeks, they play the Green Bay Packers, Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota Vikings, Detroit Lions, and Houston Texans. In those five games, you can argue that the Jags would lose each one.
At worst, they drop to 2-10. So as you can see, them getting a win in Week 8 is massively important. The Packers are no slouches, but being able to get a win here could help them spur a bit of a winning streak and 3-5 is not totally out of it by any means.
If we're being honest here, the Jaguars should be 5-2 or 4-3, as their roster is just way too talented to only have two wins. It's been a huge indictment on the coaching, but we have seen teams turn it around before. The 2023 Denver Broncos started 1-5 and found themselves at a 7-6 mark weeks later.
There's a sliver of hope, but it rides on the Week 8 game.