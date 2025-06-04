3 teams who must find a way to trade for QB Kirk Cousins following OTAs

A few teams in the NFL need to pick up the phone to find a way to trade for Kirk Cousins, who is essentially done on the Atlanta Falcons.

When the Falcons sent Kirk Cousins to the bench and inserted Michael Penix Jr into the lineup, they were effectively done with their big-time free agency addition. The Falcons decision to sign Cousins and then draft Penix was seen as an odd one by many.

But I guess if Penix works out, people will forget about Cousins. Anyway, with the second-year QB now being handed the keys, the Falcons may ideally want to trade Kirk Cousins to any team that would take him off of their hands.

Which three teams should be picking up the phone as OTAs wind down?

Who should trade for Kirk Cousins?

Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns could reunite Kirk Cousins with Kevin Stefanski - the two overlapped a bit when they were both with the Minnesota Vikings. The Browns also have what might be the most dysfunctional and directionless QB room in the NFL right now.

Their top QBs in Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Shedeur Sanders, and Dillon Gabriel were all added to the roster this offseason, and with the Browns having an extra first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, they might not plan on being competitive in 2025.

However, I can't imagine that Stefanski has a long leash at this point, and none of the four QBs will likely be good enough to lead the Browns to a winning record. Cleveland could bank on Cousins returning to his old self with being another year removed from that torn Achilles he suffered.

Stefanski would get to work with a familiar face, and perhaps the Falcons could find some use in Flacco or Pickett as a backup, as they don't have a viable one on the roster right now.