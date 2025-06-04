Denver Broncos could turn the tide in the AFC West with recent news

The Denver Broncos might not be done making moves in their aggressive offseason. Could this move turn the tide in the AFC West?

The Broncos won 10 games last year, and won nine of them by more than one score. Denver nearly beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Arrowhead and were close in both of their games against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Given the untapped potential of Bo Nix and that potential ceiling, some have predicted that the Broncos will indeed win the division in 2025. Others aren't yet ready to predict that the Chiefs will be dethroned, but you never know.

Well, one area where Denver could still stand to get better is at running back, and some news broke recently regarding the Broncos and that position.

Broncos might want to sign JK Dobbins...

Tom Pelissero broke the news on Wednesday evening:

JK Dobbins, 26, just played the 2024 NFL Season with the LA Chargers and ran for over 900 yards and nine touchdowns. He averaged 4.6 yards per carry and has averaged over five yards per carry during his career. The main issue with Dobbins is the durability, but he would be part of the equation in the Broncos backfield and would not be getting a ton of carries.

This could maximize his skillset and allow the Broncos to field a nasty trio of backs alongside RJ Harvey and Audric Estime. This potential running back room could be enough to turn the tide in the AFC West, as no other team in the division might be able to say that they've got the RB depth and talent that Denver does.

And in today's NFL, establishing the run is still extremely important, and that's one area where the Denver Broncos struggled. JK Dobbins could propel the Broncos forward just enough to make things very interesting in the AFC West.